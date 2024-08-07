Kramer Acquires ZeeVee to Strengthen Leadership in AVoIP and IT/AV Convergence

(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Aug 6th , 2024, Tel Aviv – Kramer, a leading provider of advanced audio-visual solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of ZeeVee Inc., a pioneer in AVoIP (Audio-Video over Internet Protocol). This strategic move aligns with Kramer's commitment to invest in AVoIP and position the company at the forefront of technological advancements in this domain.

Enhancing AVoIP Leadership and AV/IT Convergence

The acquisition of ZeeVee underscores Kramer's dedication to the AVoIP market and enhancing its product portfolio in this domain. ZeeVee, a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, brings advanced technologies and expertise that will enable Kramer to offer a wider portfolio and accelerate growth and innovation. ZeeVee has been at the forefront of IT and AV convergence, leading the industry with innovative solutions and a forward-thinking approach.

Driving Innovation Through Growth Synergies

With this acquisition, Kramer will significantly expand its AVoIP portfolio, accelerating growth and innovation. ZeeVee’s offering perfectly complements Kramer’s existing AVoIP solutions, enabling us to provide a complete and integrated solution for our customers. As a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, ZeeVee brings deep expertise and a proven track record in 10Gbps technology, facilitating large-scale and complex deployments. Their medical-grade and certified product line will expand Kramer’s market reach and complement other Kramer solutions in this domain.

By combining Kramer’s portfolios, we can offer a broader range of solutions, enhancing our customer experience and opportunities. The merger also combines ZeeVee’s on-premises AVoIP management solution with Kramer's cloud-based offerings, such as Panta Rhei and Kramer Control, resulting in a robust ecosystem for powerful management and control solutions.

Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer, commented: "The acquisition of ZeeVee reinforces our commitment to leading the AVoIP market. ZeeVee’s innovative solutions and industry leadership align seamlessly with our strategic vision, and together, we will drive the next wave of technological convergence. This move not only enhances our portfolio but also accelerates our growth and innovation, ensuring we continue to provide comprehensive audio-visual solutions to our customers. Additionally, both companies' customers and partners will now benefit from access to the combined portfolio of products and services."

ZeeVee CEO, Bob Michaels, added: "Joining forces with Kramer is a thrilling opportunity for ZeeVee. Our combined expertise and resources will accelerate the adoption of AVoIP technologies, delivering unmatched value to our customers and partners worldwide. We are excited to be part of a company that shares our vision for the future of IT and AV integration."





