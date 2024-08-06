Craft Vodka Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 755 Million From 2024-2028, Increased Demand For Flavored Vodka To Boost The Market Growth, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global craft vodka

size is estimated to grow by USD 755 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.77%

during the forecast period.

Increased demand for flavored vodka

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

impact of social and blogging sites. However,

increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages

poses a challenge. Key market players include 44 North Vodka, 619 Spirits North Park, Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd., Bainbridge Organic Distillers, Beam Suntory Inc., BrewDog Plc, Candella Micro Distillery, Cardinal Spirits, Charbay Distillery, Diageo Plc, Fifth Generation Inc., Hanson Spirits LLC, Long Road Distellers, Pernod Ricard SA, Rogue Ales and Spirits, Sazerac Co. Inc., St. George Spirits, Toms Town Distilling Co, William Grant and Sons Ltd, and Woody Creek Distellers. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global craft vodka market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies

- Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Large craft distiller, Medium craft distiller, and Small craft distiller), Distribution Channel (On-trade channel and Off-trade channel), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 44 North Vodka, 619 Spirits North Park, Alcobrew Distilleries India Ltd., Bainbridge Organic Distillers, Beam Suntory Inc., BrewDog Plc, Candella Micro Distillery, Cardinal Spirits, Charbay Distillery, Diageo Plc, Fifth Generation Inc., Hanson Spirits LLC, Long Road Distellers, Pernod Ricard SA, Rogue Ales and Spirits, Sazerac Co. Inc., St. George Spirits, Toms Town Distilling Co, William Grant and Sons Ltd, and Woody Creek Distellers

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In the dynamic world of online retail, social media platforms and blogs play a pivotal role in influencing consumer decisions, particularly in the craft vodka market. These tools enable vendors to connect with customers, gather feedback, and launch new products and marketing campaigns. YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest are popular social media channels utilized for craft vodka promotion. Millennials, a significant consumer demographic, rely heavily on web blogs for vodka purchasing decisions. Brands like Tito's Handmade Vodka effectively use social media for personal engagement and product marketing. Blogs provide valuable information on various vodka types, such as flavored and organic, and influence sales volume and revenue growth in the global craft vodka market. Therefore, social media and blogging strategies are crucial drivers for market expansion during the forecast period.



The craft vodka market is experiencing a surge in growth with the introduction of newly formulated products from craft distilleries. Flavored vodkas, like Deep Eddy Vodka, are popular choices, offering unique flavor profiles that differentiate them from mass-produced counterparts. Ethnic premium and super-premium vodkas, as well as artisanal varieties, are also gaining traction. Craft spirits, including gluten-free and flavored craft vodkas, are made in small quantities using local ingredients and premium or organic ingredients. Neighborhood companies are focusing on regional origins and unique selling factors, such as distinct flavors and brand story, to attract consumers. Mixology and cocktails are driving innovation in the craft vodka market, with high-end spirits being used in craft cocktails by mixologists and bartenders. Health and wellness trends are also influencing the market, with a shift towards purer, organic spirits made from natural ingredients. Regulatory environment plays a crucial role in the market, with successful branding and marketing techniques being essential for wider distribution. Unusual barrels and exotic ingredients are being used to create unique goods, setting craft vodka distilleries apart from their competitors.



Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation-

Book Here!

Market

Challenges



The craft vodka market faces significant competition from various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including tequila, rum, brandy, mezcal, whiskey, fruit juices, wine, still drinks, soft drinks, sparkling juices, and energy drinks. This competition is expected to limit the growth of the craft vodka market during the forecast period. Players in the whiskey market are introducing new flavors to attract millennial consumers, making it more challenging for craft vodka manufacturers to maintain market share. Innovative marketing strategies and product development are essential for craft vodka companies to expand their customer base and thrive in this competitive landscape. The craft vodka market faces several challenges. Brand familiarity is a hurdle for smaller manufacturers, as consumers often prefer established brands. Using fine ingredients and showcasing craftsmanship is essential to build brand identity. Economic variables, such as changing consumer tastes, consumer spending patterns, recessions, and unstable economic situations, can lead to higher expenses for craft distilleries. Essential ingredients, like water and grains, can significantly impact the final product's quality. Sourcing these ingredients sustainably and locally can add to costs. Economic variables also impact the pricing of essential ingredients. Craft vodka goods face competition from non-alcoholic beverages and other spirits. MGM Resorts International, with partners like Julian Cox, have entered the market with their Drizzly brand. Celebrities like Jason Momoa, Jason Derulo, and Meili have also launched their craft vodka labels. Competing with larger players like Alcobrew Distilleries, Beam Suntory, House of Suntory, Yamazaki, Jim Beam, Haku, and Rahasya requires strategic business processes and adjustments. For instance, Cow's milk vodka from Tasmanian distilleries offers a unique selling proposition. Collaborations with whisky brands like Whisky can also broaden the consumer base.

For more insights on driver and challenges -

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This craft vodka market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Large craft distiller

1.2 Medium craft distiller 1.3 Small craft distiller



2.1 On-trade channel 2.2 Off-trade channel



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1

Large craft distiller-

Large craft distilleries produce a significant volume of craft vodka, with production ranging from 52,576 to 394,317 9-liter cases. Despite accounting for a minimal share of the global craft vodka market in terms of numbers, these distilleries generate the highest revenues due to their larger production capacities. Key players in this market include Tito's Handmade Vodka and Heaven Hill Brands. The current environment is favorable for large distillers as several US states are considering relaxing distillery regulations. For instance, Virginia eliminated a requirement for a distillery to have a driveway of at least 300 feet off the main highway. Large craft distilleries typically produce their spirits in bulk and have extensive distribution networks, both regionally and internationally. Tito's Handmade Vodka, a subsidiary of Fifth Generation Inc., is expanding globally through strategic distribution deals. The rising consumer preference for premium and artisanal spirits, expanding distribution networks, and innovative marketing strategies will fuel the growth of large craft distillers in the global craft vodka market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

- Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global vodka market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising demand for premium and flavored vodkas. In Europe, the market thrives with Russia and Poland as major producers, known for their traditional and high-quality vodkas. The US vodka market is also expanding, fueled by increasing consumer preference for craft and artisanal brands. Key players in these regions focus on innovation and diverse product offerings to cater to evolving consumer tastes. Overall, the vodka market is poised for significant growth globally, particularly in Europe and the US.

Research Analysis

Discover the artisanal world of Craft Vodka, where newly formulated products are born in the hearts of dedicated craft distilleries. These neighborhood companies specialize in craft spirits, producing small quantities using local ingredients and premium ingredients for unique flavor profiles. Flavored craft vodkas have gained popularity, offering consumers a departure from mass-produced counterparts. Deep Eddy Vodka is a prime example, known for its innovative flavors. Whisky lovers may also appreciate the regional origins and organic ingredients used in craft vodka distilleries. Brands like Drizzly and Alcobrew Distilleries are leading the charge, showcasing the versatility and depth of this classic spirit. Even renowned names in the industry, such as Heaven Hill Brands, have joined the movement, collaborating with mixologists like Julian Cox and celebrities like Jason Momoa and Jason Derulo to create unique flavor profiles. MGM Resorts International and House of Suntory have also entered the scene, demonstrating that craft vodka is not just a niche market but a growing trend in the spirits industry. Whether you're a fan of traditional vodka or prefer the allure of flavored options, there's a craft vodka out there for every palate.

Market Research Overview

Craft vodka is an artisanal spirit created in small quantities using local ingredients and premium ingredients to deliver unique flavor profiles. Newly formulated craft vodkas are emerging from craft distilleries, offering consumers distinct flavors beyond traditional unflavored varieties. Flavored craft vodkas have gained popularity, with unusual barrels and exotic ingredients adding to their allure. The regulatory environment for alcoholic beverages is undergoing modifications, with new labeling requirements and licenses and permits for distilleries. Craft vodka distilleries are often neighborhood companies, producing small batches of high-end spirits. Their brand story and values resonate with consumers seeking unique selling factors. Successful marketing techniques and branding have helped craft vodka gain a foothold in bars, restaurants, specialty liquor stores, and even wider distribution channels. Despite regulatory obstacles, craft vodka manufacturers continue to innovate, using organic ingredients and gluten-free production methods.

Mixology and cocktails have played a significant role in the popularity of craft vodka, with mixologists and bartenders experimenting with these distinct flavors. The health and wellness trend has also influenced the market, with consumers seeking purer organic spirits made from natural ingredients. Economic variables, such as consumer spending patterns and recessions, can impact the profitability of craft vodka manufacturers. Smaller manufacturers must adjust their business processes to remain competitive against mass-produced substitutes and well-known brands. Essential ingredients, such as water and grains, are carefully sourced to ensure the highest quality. Craftsmanship and artisan vodka continue to be essential factors in the success of this dynamic and evolving market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Large Craft Distiller



Medium Craft Distiller

Small Craft Distiller

Distribution Channel



On-trade Channel

Off-trade Channel

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio