American Offers Clear Path To Pilot Career With Enhanced Cadet Academy

(MENAFN- 3BL) The enhanced American Cadet Academy offers a clearer path to becoming a commercial airline pilot. By simplifying the process of transitioning from flight school to the flight deck, the program makes pilot careers at American more accessible. The Cadet Academy is also focused on attracting a diverse pool of qualified candidates through its growing of partner flight and other alliances.

A“one-stop shop” for aspiring pilots

It's not uncommon for aspiring pilots to navigate a maze of flight schools, applications and interviews on their quest to earn a spot with a major carrier. The American Airlines Cadet Academy cuts through this complexity by offering:



Quality flight schools: American has partnered with a network of five high-quality flight schools to provide cadets with a strong foundation for their careers.

“One-and-done” interviewing: Cadet Academy participants go through a single interview process, eliminating the need to interview with multiple airlines throughout their training journey.

Guaranteed placement: Upon successful completion of the program, graduates will receive a placement with one of American's wholly owned regional carriers. American recently established contractual flow-through agreements with each carrier, allowing cadets to transfer directly to the mainline operation once seniority accrues. A clear path to American: This removes the uncertainty of the traditional application process that typically follows flight school graduation, allowing aspiring pilots to focus on training and skill development.

American Airlines Cadet Academy adds flight school partners

Since its launch in 2018, the Cadet Academy has grown its network of partner flight schools. Today, the program offers cadets a diverse range of training options through five established institutions with locations and capacity to support the airline's mainline and wholly owned bases of operation:



Infinity Flight Group: American recently welcomed Infinity Flight Group as its first East Coast partner, expanding its network and geography. As the largest flight school in the Northeast, Infinity has a strong commitment to safety, excellence and professionalism and provides comprehensive training tailored to the goals of the Cadet Academy and its cadets. Locations: Trenton, New Jersey; St. Lucie County, Florida (coming soon)

CAE: CAE is a global leader in aviation training. The program's best-in-class instruction includes access to training requirements from a variety of regulatory bodies, preparing cadets for a successful global career. Location: Mesa, Arizona

Coast Flight Training: A trusted partner known for its dedication to quality and excellence and operating one of the largest training fleets in the country. Locations: San Diego, California; Dallas, Texas; San Marcos, Texas.

Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) Luke Weathers Flight Academy: A one-of-a-kind training ground where students of all backgrounds, especially aspiring pilots of color, receive the training, support and mentorship pivotal to their success. Location: Olive Branch, Mississippi. Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology: Known for its innovative training methods and focus on preparing pilots for the demands of modern aviation. Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“We understand the challenges aspiring pilots face navigating the traditional path to the flight deck,” said Heather Garboden, Senior Vice President of American Eagle and Cargo.“The enhancements we've made to the American Airlines Cadet Academy offer compelling, transparent solutions that put future pilots in the pilot's seat from day one.”

Opening flight deck for aspiring pilots from all backgrounds

Diversity, equity and inclusion are core values at American and the Cadet Academy reflects that commitment. Approximately 800 cadets from all backgrounds and nearly every US state are currently enrolled in the program - fruits of purposeful recruiting and partnering at industry conferences and local high school and community events.

American also works to attract aspiring pilots regardless of financial circumstances. Through its partnership with the American Airlines Credit Union, the Cadet Academy offers financial options for candidates accepted into the program.

The benefits of the American Airlines Cadet Academy are evident in its success stories. Anneliese Pecunia exemplifies this. After completing her initial flight training with Coast Flight Training in Dallas, she is now accumulating flight hours as a paid certified flight instructor with the school.“The only way a 20-year-old girl could be working full time now as an instructor and already have nearly 700 hours logged is thanks to the incredible commitment of American Airlines and its dream-enabling Cadet Academy,” she says.