Turkiye To Join Genocide Case Against Israel Before ICJ

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish authorities revealed on Tuesday that Ankara will head to the Hague on Wednesday, to submit a request for Turkiye to join the genocide case that South Africa has brought against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The head of the Turkish Parliament's committee Cuneyt Yuksel said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has decided to intervene in the ongoing genocide case at the ICJ, noting that the following needed steps are underway.

He pointed out that the Turkish Embassy in the Hague sent a note to the ICJ on May 31st indicating that a request for joining would be submitted, adding that Turkiye has undergone a lengthy process regarding the request to join after legal and technical studies of the case.

Yuksel added that if has country's request is accepted, Turkiye will participate in the entire trial process and will clearly present its statement on Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Amir, US President discuss joint mediation efforts to end war on Gaza

Read Also