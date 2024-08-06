Turkiye To Join Genocide Case Against Israel Before ICJ
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Ankara: Turkish authorities revealed on Tuesday that Ankara will head to the Hague on Wednesday, to submit a request for Turkiye to join the genocide case that South Africa has brought against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The head of the Turkish Parliament's legal committee Cuneyt Yuksel said that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has decided to intervene in the ongoing genocide case at the ICJ, noting that the following needed steps are underway.
He pointed out that the Turkish Embassy in the Hague sent a note to the ICJ on May 31st indicating that a request for joining would be submitted, adding that Turkiye has undergone a lengthy process regarding the request to join after legal and technical studies of the case.
Yuksel added that if has country's request is accepted, Turkiye will participate in the entire trial process and will clearly present its statement on Israel's genocide in Gaza.
Read Also
Amir, US President discuss joint mediation efforts to end war on Gaza
MENAFN06082024000063011010ID1108523502
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.