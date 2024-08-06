Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Al Safadi.

During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, the developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, the repercussions of the assassination of chief of the bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Palestine (Hamas) Dr. Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran, and ways to calm down and de-escalate the situation in the region.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan emphasized that stopping the war on the Gaza Strip represents the first step to defusing tension and escalation in the region.

They also stressed the continuation of coordination, consultation, and joint work between the two countries to stop the war and put an end to the humanitarian disaster witnessed by the Gaza Strip.