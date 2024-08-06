Ashghal Completes Main Works Of Package 2 Of Road And Infrastructure Development Project In Al Mearad, Southwest Of Muaither

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Public Works Authority Ashghal has completed the main works of package 2 of the Road and Infrastructure Development Project in Al Mearad and Southwest of Muaither. The work came as part of its efforts to develop roads and infrastructure to serve citizens residential subdivisions in various areas of the country.

Head of Western Areas Section at Ashghals Roads Projects Department, Eng. Fahad Mohammed Al Otaibi, confirmed that the project is part of a development plan for Al Mearad and Southwest of Muaither areas, which includes a total of five packages. It is one of the most important projects currently being implemented by the Authority due to its vital location that serves many residential units, health centers, educational and commercial facilities, and others.

Eng. Fahad Mohammed Al Otaibi

Eng. Al Otaibi noted that Package 2 of Al Mearad and Southwest of Muaither project serves 410 residential plots, which are part of the 7,833 plots that Ashghal announced completed last May within 12 areas in the North, West and South of Qatar.

He explained that the rest of the main works in this package have recently been completed, and that installation of house connections to the drainage network is currently underway, as well as landscaping and beautification works in the area, including planting 920 trees and 15,000 square meters of green spaces.

Regarding the works completed within Package 2, Project Engineer in the Roads Projects Department, Eng. Ghanim Al Tamimi, explained that the construction of a 14 km road network has been completed to enhance traffic flow and provide connectivity to public facilities, in addition to providing pedestrian and bicycle paths with a length of 28 km and installing 793 lighting poles.

Eng. Al Tamimi added that the project included the development of infrastructure services, including the provision of a 10 km long drainage network, a 9 km long groundwater and rainwater drainage network, and a 6 km long irrigation water network.

Noteworthy, Asghal drew on local materials and manufacturers in most of the project works, including, lighting poles and lamps, drainage pipes, precast manholes, electrical cables, signboards, and interlock, in the context of Ashghals support for local manufacturers and the Taheel initiative launched by the Authority in 2017.

Eng. Ghanim Al Tamimi

The Roads and Infrastructure Project in Al Mearad and Southwest of Muaither is part of Ashghals plan to develop and improve roads and infrastructure in existing areas and new citizens' lands.

This plan includes projects aimed at improving the road network and serving the area with some infrastructure elements, and others aimed at developing an integrated infrastructure according to the needs of each area and the nature of its existing infrastructure.

These projects contribute to facilitating transportation in the areas, enhancing connectivity between them, and increasing the capacity of roads and infrastructure networks to keep pace with the countrys future urban and economic growth.