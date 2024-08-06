Blockboard CEO Matt Wasserlauf To Discuss Transforming Digital Advertising At Veecon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Matt Wasserlauf , CEO and Co-Founder of Blockboard , will introduce his "hat trick" approach – an expression for scoring three times in a row – to transforming digital advertising at VeeCon 2024 (Aug 9-11 in Los Angeles). Participating in the panel "Is It Time For Another Look At Blockchain? ", Wasserlauf will discuss how the combination of blockchain, AI, and sustainability could address critical issues of fraud, waste, and environmental impact in the advertising industry.A pioneer in digital video advertising, Wasserlauf brings over two decades of experience to the conversation. His journey has taken him from convincing TV advertisers to embrace online video to now leading the industry drive towards a more ethical and greener future. His latest mission: to expose the industry's crisis of trust, effectiveness, and environmental impact.Key topics Wasserlauf will address include:*The need for 100% ad verification in an industry drowning in fraud*AI's potential to either exacerbate or solve the $22 billion ad fraud problem*The shocking environmental cost of fraudulent ads*What's needed to transform the current advertising paradigm"The digital advertising industry is facing a crisis of trust and effectiveness," said Wasserlauf.“It's not just about highlighting problems, but challenging ourselves to be part of the solution. Conversations like the one we are having at this year's VeeCon are our opportunity to think bigger so that we can start to fix what's been broken.”VeeCon 2024, hosted by serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, brings together leaders in business, innovation, technology, and pop culture. The event features over 140 speakers and offers unparalleled insights into emerging trends across various industries.About BlockboardBlockboard is a New York City-based, outcomes-driven programmatic advertising platform that leverages the combined power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and success in digital ad spending. Committed to reducing ad fraud and waste across the advertising ecosystem, Blockboard ensures that every ad view is verified and valuable, providing real views by real people. With innovative solutions like BlockAI, Blockboard offers targeted ad placements, refined audience segments, real-time data assessments, and customer journey analysis to optimize campaign performance and maximize ROI. For more information, visitAbout VeeConVeeCon is a multi-day conference for business, innovation, technology, marketing and pop culture. Hosted by VeeFriends CEO and Creator Gary Vaynerchuk, VeeCon features discussions and performances from iconic and emerging leaders in business, innovation, technology, marketing and pop culture. Now in its third year, Veecon has become the flagship industry event where attendees build lasting relationships, share ideas, and connect as a community. For more information on VeeCon 2024, please visit .

