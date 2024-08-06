Cribl Is Named To The 2024 Forbes Cloud 100

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cribl ranks among the world's top private cloud companies for second consecutive year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, has been named to the 2024 Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partner and Salesforce Ventures . This marks Cribl's second consecutive appearance on the list and highlights the company's continued growth, including surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue in less than four years–one of the fastest companies ever to reach the feat.



“Cribl is empowering today's leading organizations to transform their data management strategies with unprecedented levels of choice, flexibility, and control,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl.“It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes Cloud 100 again–a testament to our relentless focus on providing meaningful value to our customers. Thank you to our incredible community of customers, partners, and investors that support our innovative approach to solving the most pressing challenges for IT and Security.”

This recognition highlights Cribl's market leadership and continued growth in 2024, driven by strategic alliances and the launch of innovative new product offerings including Cribl Lake , the industry's first turnkey data lake solution and Cribl Copilot , an AI-powered engineering partner that puts decades of engineering experience at the fingertips of every user. In addition to the Forbes Cloud 100, Cribl was also recently named to the Redpoint InfraRed 100 , Notable Capital's Rising in Cyber , and the Enterprise Tech 30 by Wing Venture Capital.

“Cribl is redefining what it means to be a data company by delivering products purpose-built for enterprise IT and security teams, and this recognition by Forbes further validates their unique approach and position as a leader in the market,” said Scott Raney, managing director at Redpoint.“Amid record growth, Cribl continues to show a deep understanding of their customers, a commitment to constant innovation, and the ability to provide immense value to their customers.”

For the ninth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

“For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security,” said Alex Konrad, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100.“This year's list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations and growth that will eventually make for historic IPOs.”

The Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at . Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2024 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl's vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl's product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry's leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search , the industry's first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake , a turnkey data lake. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

