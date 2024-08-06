IGY Marinas Sets New Standard With State-Of-The-Art Guest Reception Building At Simpson Bay Marina, St. Maarten

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simpson Bay Marina proudly announces the completion of a revolutionary guest reception building, redefining the yachting experience St. Maarten.

- Brian Deher, IGY MarinasNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IGY Marinas and Simpson Bay Marina proudly announce the completion of a revolutionary guest reception building, redefining the yachting experience for discerning clientele in St. Maarten, Dutch Caribbean. This cutting-edge facility elevates guest service and amenities to unprecedented levels, offering a luxurious and convenient haven from the moment of arrival.The Simpson Bay Marina Yachting Oasis AwaitsThe new guest reception building boasts a stunning blend of sophisticated design and unparalleled functionality:.Private Guest Reception: Dedicated guest reception areas ensure a seamless and private check-in process, setting the tone for an exceptional stay, and effortless charter guest arrival and departure experiences..Large Modern Gym Facility: Boasting one of the newest and well-equipped gym facilities on the island – guests can stay active and maintain fitness routines during their stay..Rooftop Bar and Outdoor Lounge: A rooftop oasis awaits guests, featuring a sparkling pool and expansive outdoor lounge, highlighted by breathtaking panoramic views of Simpson Bay..Conference Room & Meeting Space: Perfect for briefings, brand launches, presentations, business and social events.Spectacular Water Views and Elevated Levels of ServiceRepresenting the latest in marina integrated destination design technology - the entire guest reception building maximizes the stunning vistas of Simpson Bay, creating a truly unforgettable first impression. IGY's commitment to excellence extends beyond the facility, but also by providing a complete "door-to-door" delivery of charter passengers and guests, ensuring a seamless and stress-free customer journey."The opening of the new guest reception building marks a significant investment in our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service to our charter guests and owners," said Brian Deher, Island Global Yachting. "This world-class facility further enhances the yachting experience in St. Maarten and offers a perfect venue for hosting a variety of events."Seamless Convenience, Endless PossibilitiesThe guest reception building goes beyond luxurious amenities. It offers a complete customer experience, streamlining guest arrival and departure logistics for ultimate convenience. Moreover, the versatile space transforms into a premier venue for hosting large indoor and outdoor events, meetings, and private gatherings.IGY's Commitment to InnovationThis state-of-the-art facility signifies IGY's continued commitment to innovation and collaboration, marking IGY's second successful project on the island with the award-winning St Maarten-based team of Architect Rick Eelman of Another ARD Production and GEM Construction B.V."The completion of the Simpson Bay Marina guest reception building marks a milestone in IGY's ongoing commitment to elevate the yachting experience," says Steve English, President of IGY Marinas. "This project is the first of many exciting initiatives on the horizon. We are dedicated to unveiling similar world-class marina facilities at our marinas in Miami and Cannes, further solidifying IGY's position as the global leader in luxury marina development.”Hurricane Recovery and ResilienceThe new facility also signifies the completion of restoration activities at Simpson Bay Marina following the landfall of Hurricane Irma in 2017. The marina lost a significant portion of its docks which were subsequently rebuilt, as well as its landside facilities. The new guest reception building was designed and built to withstand Category 5 hurricanes, and with a particular focus on climate and coastal resiliency.“This has been a tremendous opportunity to Build Back Better and reimagine the appeal of Simpson Bay Marina – this prime regional location and renowned elevated level of amenities and services – has never been greater,” said Brian Deher.For More Information about the Marina and Booking Inquiries –E: ... | P: +1 721-544-2309 | Online Reservation Request FormLink for Article and Full Picture Gallery Here### END ###About IGY MarinasIGY's worldwide network of properties sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 23 marinas across 13 countries.IGY's unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East serving a variety of vessel types, and is the home port for many of the world's largest superyachts. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world's largest recreational boat retailer. MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marina's network at .IGY Media Contact: +1-954-510-3309 / ...Information on Architect - Rick Eelman ANOTHER ARD PRODUCTIONGeneral Contractor - Gisela Martinez GEM CONSTRUCTION B.V. .

