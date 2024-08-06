Russian Troops Launch Missile Attack On Infrastructure In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military launched a missile attack on the infrastructure in the Sumy district.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on August 6, the enemy launched a missile attack on the infrastructure in the Sumy district. According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified," the post reads.

As reported, on the morning of August 6, the Russian forces attacked the central part of Kharkiv.