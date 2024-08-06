Modretro And Gamestop Launch Exclusive Chromatic Colorway: Retro Gaming Hardware Trends Past Mainstream Consoles In Weekend Push

MENAFN - PR Newswire) CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --ModRetro, the emerging leader in heirloom-quality electronics, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of an exclusive Chromatic colorway available only at GameStop. This nostalgic device exemplifies the retro-gaming renaissance, and it's top-ten position in GameStop's weekend console sales, combined with GameStop's significant role in the national collectibles indicate the future of gaming is indeed retro.

ModRetro x Chromatic, Launching at GameStop

The GameStop Edition ModRetro Chromatic

GameStop Edition Chromatic seen at a local GameStop location

The new colorway has rapidly become a favorite, driving unprecedented demand in the cartridge-based console space. The device is positioned perfectly to capture the immense rise in popularity of retro gaming in the face of low quality, micro-transaction based mobile titles from major studios.

Key Highlights:

Top Ten Seller:

The exclusive Chromatic colorway at GameStop has swiftly climbed the sales charts, outperforming hardware like the Meta Quest VR headset over the weekend. This shows the modern consumer demands both quality and protection from planned obsolescence, traits often lacking in the gaming space.

Palmer Luckey, ModRetro's founder, expressed his excitement on X: "This is just the start for GME+MR, there is so much more on the way. I grew up with midnight parking lot release parties and made sure the Oculus Rift CV1 was in physical GameStop stores for launch day. Teenage me would never have imagined our little hobby forum getting the chance to team up with this resurgent powerhouse to supercharge retro gaming."

Retro Gaming Renaissance:

The success of the Chromatic Console is part of a larger retro gaming renaissance, with ModRetro leading the movement. By offering the highest quality devices that blend nostalgic elements with modern advancements, ModRetro is setting a new standard in the industry and rekindling a love for classic gaming.

Reliable Supply Chain:

ModRetro is well-prepared to meet the surging demand for the exclusive Chromatic colorway, thanks to its near-shored manufacturing facility. This strategic setup ensures efficient production and timely deliveries, providing customers with a seamless shopping experience.

Strategic Retail Partnership:

The collaboration with GameStop not only brings the Chromatic to a wider audience but also reinforces the bond between two iconic brands in the gaming community. This partnership is a testament to ModRetro's commitment to making high-quality retro gaming accessible to all.

Quote from Torin Herndon:

Torin Herndon, CEO of ModRetro, commented on the successful launch: "GameStop has carried the torch for gaming enthusiasts since the Atari 2600, and it should come as no surprise that gaming enthusiasts love Chromatic. We built Chromatic around our own love of classic games, and no other device can touch its level of authenticity. GameStop's vast inventory of collectible games from the era combined with our brand new and remastered titles on Chromatic form the ultimate library, which shines a light on the golden era of handheld gaming that we are all so fond of."

ModRetro's innovative approach and dedication to quality have resonated deeply with consumers, driving the brand's rapid growth. The exclusive colorway launch at GameStop marks another significant milestone in ModRetro's journey, solidifying its position as a leader in the retro gaming movement.

About ModRetro:

ModRetro is an heirloom-quality consumer electronics company, committed to creating timeless high-quality electronic devices that rekindle cherished memories and bring joy to users of all ages. The Chromatic, ModRetro's flagship product, is the ultimate tribute to classic handheld, blending nostalgic design with modern technology.

