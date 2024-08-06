Savour Exquisite Culinary Delights and Engaging Live Entertainment this August at Al Habtoor Polo Resort

(MENAFN- Katch ) Habtoor Polo Resort this August. This picturesque resort beckons guests to relish in the allure of its stunning surroundings while indulging in an array of unbeatable experiences at Horse and Hound and Oasis Pool Bar. Choose from feel-good drunches, fragrant Curry Nights, and succulent Steak Nights, all leading up to the main event on Friday with a spellbinding performance from Amine.



Oasis Pool Bar



Oasis is the ideal place to enjoy a cool drink, freshly squeezed juice, or nibble on something from the exquisite menu designed to meet your poolside cravings. Surrounded by the lush greenery of the polo resort, this little slice of paradise is ideal for soaking in the sun in a welcoming ambience.







Weekend Drunch at Oasis Pool Bar

Ring in the weekend in style with a vibrant drunch extravaganza at the stunning Oasis Pool Bar. Kicking off on August 3rd and running every Saturday and Sunday from 12.00 pm until 3.00 pm, this poolside hangout is the perfect spot to toast to the good times. For just AED 169 per person, guests can enjoy unlimited drinks, including their favourite hops, finest grape, and top-shelf spirits, ensuring your glass stays full and the good vibes keep rolling.



When: Starting August 3rd, every Saturday and Sunday from 12.00 pm until 3.00 pm

Offer and Price: Unlimited hops, grape, or top-shelf spirits for just AED 169 per person



Horse and Hound



At the Horse and Hound, get ready to enjoy the more modern trappings of gastro excellence or choose to savour your chalice of choice in a garden-inspired terrace with a stunning view of the emerald, green polo fields. Dine on a variety of light bites, salads, and delicious main dishes accompanied by a fantastic selection of house beverages and cocktails. From the terrace, guests will also be able to take in a thrilling polo game and watch on as the “Game of Kings” is enacted just a few steps away from them.







Saturday Drunch at Horse and Hound

Experience the warm embrace of a cosy British-style gastro pub as you begin your evening of revelry at the iconic Horse and Hound. Taking place every Saturday, guests can savour the ultimate drunch experience amidst the stunning backdrop of lush green polo fields. Guests can delight in free-flowing drinks, including bottles of hops, fine grape, and top-shelf spirits making it the perfect spot to unwind and celebrate the weekend.



When: Starting August 3rd, every Saturday from 12.00 pm until 3.00 pm

Offer and Price: Unlimited hops, grape, or top-shelf spirits for just AED 169 per person



Curry Night at Horse and Hound

Immerse yourself in the inviting atmosphere of Horse and Hound, and let the rich, aromatic flavours of tempting curry transport you to a world of culinary nirvana. Starting August 7th and taking place every Wednesday from 6.00 pm onwards, indulge in an unforgettable culinary journey with an enticing Curry Night at the renowned gastro pub. For just AED 65 per person, guests can savour a choice of delectable curries, each paired perfectly with fluffy basmati rice and refreshing raita bread. Whether you’re a curry connoisseur or new to the experience, Curry Night promises a feast for the senses and an evening of pure gastronomic pleasure.



When: Starting August 7th, every Wednesday from 6.00 pm onwards

Offer and Price: Choice of curry, raita bread, and basmati rice for AED 65 per person



Monday Steak Night

Gather your friends, get out the knives, and tuck into some of the most succulent cuts of prime meat at Horse and Hound’s Monday Steak Night. Start the week on a delicious note as every Monday guests can savour a perfectly cooked steak paired with crispy fries and your choice of delectable sauces. To elevate the experience, enjoy a glass of red grape, creating the perfect harmony of flavours, all for just AED 139 per person. Perfectly complemented by the warm and inviting atmosphere of this engaging locale, Monday Steak Night promises a delightful evening of exceptional food and great company.







When: Starting August 5th, every Monday from 6.00 pm onwards

Offer and Price: Steak, fries with your choice of sauce, and a glass of grape for just AED 139 per person



Live Singing by Amine at Horse & Hound

Every Friday from 6:00 pm onwards, immerse yourself in an enchanting evening of song with the captivating Amine Solo. Known for his heartfelt renditions of classic and contemporary country songs, Amine brings a unique charm to every performance. A great way to start the weekend’s festivities, savour some refreshing beverages and tasty bites while you listen to the rhythmic melodies of one of Dubai’s best performers.







