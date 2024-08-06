Varonis Announces AI-Powered Data Discovery And Classification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New LLM-driven data scanning gives customers deeper business context with remarkable precision and scale

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced powerful new AI capabilities that enhance its industry-leading data classification engine. Using machine techniques, Varonis can automatically discover, understand, and classify customers' unique data better than ever.

Without accurate and complete data classification, it's impossible to prioritize risk, remediate exposures, or enforce downstream security controls. With the addition of AI classification, Varonis expands its already vast classification capabilities to provide teams with a deep arsenal to choose the right tool for the job.

Unlike first-gen AI solutions, which require extensive training data sets and struggle with accuracy, Varonis' next-gen AI data classification offers:



Minimal training requirements. Varonis' trainable AI classifiers require very few true positives to achieve high accuracy.

Cost-effective local data scanning. Varonis' AI models are efficient and cost-effective enough to run on local compute. Customer data doesn't have to leave their environment for scanning. Transparency and flexibility. Varonis' AI models are not black boxes. They are adaptable and easy to validate.



“Every Varonis customer is different, each with its own proprietary data types and formats,” said David Bass, Varonis EVP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer.“By combining the power of trainable AI classifiers and Varonis' battle-tested classification, organizations can reap the benefits of multiple techniques for maximum accuracy, performance, and cost.”

AI data discovery and classification is available now. Contact Varonis to learn more about how the Varonis Data Security Platform automatically discovers critical data, ensures only the right people have access, and detects threats in real time.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives - across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at .

