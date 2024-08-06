Sanblaze Enters The Client Drive Market With Its New Nvme Test System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Affordable Enterprise-level Testing for Client SSDs

SANBlaze iRiser5 Device for Precision Signal Control and Measurement

Affordable Enterprise-level Testing for Client SSDs

LITTLETON, MA, US, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SANBlaze Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, today announced the release of the industry's first to support NVMe PCIe Gen5 validation and compliance testing for Client Drives. The SBExpress-DT5CD Client Drive Test System brings enterprise level test capabilities to the client market at an affordable price. The SBExpress-DT5CD Client Drive Test System offers Enterprise test capabilities for Client Drive development, QA, and validation teams, and includes the company's Certified by SANBlaze (SBCertTM) compliance test suite, widely recognized as an industry benchmark.The system is fully self-contained, quiet, and easily portable, perfect for a work-from-home environment or traveling to customer sites.“We are excited to announce our new SBExpress-DT5CD Client Drive NVMe Test System, an affordable offering that brings world-class Enterprise-level NVMe testing to the Client Drive market,” said Rick Walsh, Sr. VP, SANBlaze.“With this new offering we are providing NVMe testing expertise to Client Drive manufacturers, delivering to market a more robust and reliable storage device.”All Enterprise level attributes are available through the same SANBlaze automated Infrastructure for the SBExpress-DT5CD Client Drive Test System. This includes the industry renowned Certified by SANBlaze test suite, which allows for superior test capability with a simple click of the user's mouse.Riser TechnologyThe SBExpress-DT5CD Client Drive Test System also includes the SANBlaze's proprietary riser technology with its patented iRiser5 device included for precision power measurement.Features of the iRiser5 include:.Precision control of PCIe/NVMe power and control signals while continuously monitoring the power of each device under test (DUT).A sequence of events can be scheduled on each signal line with up to 10 nanoseconds (nS) glitch precision, with each event action loading at 80nS interval to hours..Simple or complex sequences can be defined and loaded to the iRiser from the host system.Contact SANBlaze to learn more.About SANBlazeSANBlaze, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance, is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. SANBlaze systems are deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide. SANBlaze is revolutionizing the NVMe Storage Area Network (SAN) and PCIe device qualification markets by offering NVMe testing end-to-end. We are first to market a solution that tests Native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oFTM) for complete end-to-end testing of your entire system using single port or dual port drives. More information is available on .SANBlaze | One Monarch Drive, Suite 204 | Littleton, MA | United StatesWe Test NVMe over EverythingTMSANBlaze, the SANBlaze logo, SBExpress, SBCert, VirtuaLUN, NVMe over Everything, and GargantuLUN, are trademarks of SANBlaze Technology, Inc. PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. NVMe is a registered trademark of NVM Express, Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Patty Brogdon

+1 617-240-5245

email us here

SANBlaze

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube