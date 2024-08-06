White House refuses to directly make remarks on Haniyeh’s assassination

(MENAFN) The White House has acknowledged reports of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh but opted for a measured response, declining immediate commentary on the sensitive development, as reported by a news agency. The spokesperson indicated that the administration is monitoring the situation closely before making any official statements regarding the incident.



Meanwhile, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has addressed concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East, asserting that while he does not view war as inevitable, the United States remains committed to supporting Israel in its defense against potential threats. Austin's remarks underscore the United States stance on bolstering Israel's security amidst ongoing regional conflicts and heightened geopolitical dynamics.



The cautious response from the White House reflects efforts to navigate the delicate diplomatic landscape in the aftermath of Haniyeh’s assassination, which has implications for regional stability and international relations. As developments unfold, United States officials continue to assess the situation and maintain readiness to address emerging challenges in the Middle East.

