Santa Cruz Museum Of Art & History Announces Exciting Fall Lineup And New Leadership Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History (MAH)

is excited to present two major upcoming events: the CommonGround Festival from September 13-22, 2024, and "Young, Gifted and Black," an running from August 23 to December 29, 2024. During this period, Marla Novo will serve as Interim Executive Director, bringing 30 years of curatorial experience and a commitment to MAH's mission, while the museum searches for a permanent Executive Director with the help of community input.

CommonGround Festival

Abbott Square Marketplace is the MAH's outdoor public plaza with restaurants, two bars, and public gatherings.

In 2021 the museum featured the 15-foot Red Ball inflatable sculpture by artist Kurt Perschke.

Continue Reading

MAH organizes the return of the CommonGround Festival from September 13-22, 2024. This biennial event will feature outdoor artworks by artists like Jim and Brighton Denevan, Huy Truong, Susana Ruiz, and others. Art installations will transform Santa Cruz County's scenic spots, with highlights including a large sand drawing at Cowell Beach and video portraits projected on trees at Evergreen Cemetery. MAH invites everyone to explore themes of public memory and historical justice through these works.

Young, Gifted and Black

From August 23 to December 29, 2024, MAH will host "Young, Gifted and Black: The Lumpkin-Boccuzzi Family Collection of Contemporary Art." This exhibition features African descent artists like David Hammons, Kerry James Marshall, Mickalene Thomas, and Kara Walker, exploring identity, politics, and art history. Bernard Lumpkin, the collection's founder, emphasizes the exhibition's relevance in addressing contemporary discussions on race, equality, and inclusion.

Leadership Transition

Marla Novo, with 30 years of curatorial experience and a deep commitment to MAH's mission, is now serving as the Interim Executive Director.

A Santa Cruz resident since age two, Novo has dedicated her career to enhancing the local cultural scene. "I love this County and downtown Santa Cruz. For decades, I've walked to work, pondering the hidden stories MAH can reveal and the creative projects we can support. I look forward to continuing to work with my wonderful colleagues to advance MAH's vision as we search for a permanent Executive Director," she commented.

MAH is actively searching for a long-term Executive Director, a process facilitated by Fortress and Flourish . The museum values community engagement and has incorporated feedback from over 200 survey responses to define the criteria for this important role. The search aims to find a leader who aligns with the community's vision and aspirations for MAH.

Jorian Wilkins, Board Chair of MAH, stated, "We are committed to finding a visionary leader who will continue to advance our mission and values. The community's input has been invaluable in shaping the profile of our next Executive Director."

Candice Elliott, Founder of Fortress and Flourish, added, "The recruitment process has been highly collaborative. We've worked closely with the MAH team and local patrons to ensure we find a leader who truly embodies the spirit and goals of the museum."

For more information about the Executive Director position, please visit the MAH careers page .

About MAH



The Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History is committed to fostering a vibrant cultural community. MAH invites everyone to join in celebrating art, history, and culture through their diverse array of events and exhibitions. For the latest updates, visit santacruzmah .

Media Contacts:

Marla Novo

Interim Executive Director

Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History

Phone: (831) 429-1964 x 7019

Email: [email protected]



Candice Elliott

Recruiter

Fortress and Flourish

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History