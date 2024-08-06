ALLISON HALVERSON CROWNED WORLD's GREATEST ATHLETE IN FIRST EVER WOMEN's DECATHLON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, PRESENTED BY OISELLE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HISTORIC 10-EVENT TRACK AND FIELD COMPETITION ORGANIZED BY ICO FOR ALL, INC. TOOK PLACE AUGUST 3-4, BREAKING

RECORDS AND BARRIERS

GENEVA, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inaugural Women's Decathlon World Championships, presented by Oiselle

- a by women, for women running apparel company - made history in track and field this past weekend as it championed gender equality in sport. Organized by American decathlete Lauren Kuntz, the event was held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio on August 3rd and 4th, coinciding with the men's Olympic Decathlon in Paris, where women are still barred from competing. The groundbreaking event brought together over 30 women from 12 countries to compete for the coveted title of "World's Greatest Athlete." Jordan Gray, American Record Holder in the decathlon, facilitated the event as meet director.

At the Olympic level, the Decathlon, a 10-event track and field discipline which includes running, jumping and throwing events, has been an all-male competition, while women are restricted to the seven-event alternative, the Heptathlon. Refusing to wait for inclusion, pioneering female decathletes took the initiative to organize their own World Championships.

ALLISON HALVERSON WINS FIRST EVER WOMEN'S DECATHLON WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, PRESENTED BY OISELLE

Austin resident, Allison Halverson of Armenia, claimed the gold, with a final score of 7,236 points – setting a women's decathlon 100m world record as well as Armenian national records in the decathlon and pole vault en route to the title. France's Roseva Bidois took the silver, with 6,962 points and USA's Jordyn Bruce claimed the bronze with a total of 6,723 points.

"My goal is to one day see a young woman crowned Olympic Champion in the Decathlon," says Lauren Kuntz, event organizer, American decathlete, and founder of Ico For All, Inc. "This is one step along that path, but the fight is not over. I want to ensure every young athlete - regardless of gender - knows they can excel and be celebrated for whatever they put their mind to."

Full event results can be found here .

About Ico For All, Inc.:

Ico for All, Inc. is a women-led non-profit organization, founded in 2023, to create opportunities for female athletes. Our work aims to break barriers, create a more equal sporting environment, and inspire the next generation of athletes, activists, and leaders.

