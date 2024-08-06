Vinesh Phogat in semis; defeats 4-time World Champion: Know net-worth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This is Vinesh Phogat's first appearance in an Olympic semifinal. Prior to this, Vinesh made headlines by defeating Japan's Yui Susaki 3-2 to secure her place in the quarterfinals. She has defeated reigning champion to secure her first semi-final berth. Let's check out the net worth, assets of the ace wrestler

According to reports, Vinesh Phogat's estimated net worth is ₹36.5 crores. Her brand endorsements are managed by Cornerstone Sports

Currently, she is among the top wrestlers in India. Phogat receives a monthly salary of ₹50,000 from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Vinesh Phogat has been appointed as a brand ambassador for Baseline Ventures. Additionally, she has also been signed by Cornerstone Sport as its brand ambassador

Born on August 25, 1995, Vinesh Phogat will turn 30 this year

Vinesh Phogat belongs from the

Bhiwani district of Haryana

Vinesh Phogat advanced to semis of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics by defeating Ukraine's three-time CWG gold medalist Oksana Livach 7-5

This marks Vinesh's first Olympic semifinal appearance, and she is set to compete again on tonight