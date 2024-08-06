Kuwait PM Offers Condolences To Pakistan On Victims Of Heavy Rains

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent Tuesday a cable of condolences to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on the tragic loss of life due to heavy rains in several provinces of the country. (pickup previous) ao

