Israeli Occupation's Airstrike On House Kills 5 People In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese of Public Health's Public Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) announced Tuesday that five people were killed in an by the Israeli forces on a house in the town of Mayfadoun, southern Lebanon.

Another Israeli airstrike on the town of Khiam in the south resulted in one person being injured, PHEOC said, and furthermore, artillery shelling on the border town of Al-Wazzani lead to a child being moderately injured.

Regarding the house, efforts are ongoing to clear the rubble of the house, PHEOC pointed out.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) mentioned that an Israeli military drone conducted the airstrike targeting a two-story house in the town of Mayfadoun.

Additionally, the southern Lebanese town of Aita Al-Shaab was under intermittent artillery shelling by Israeli occupation, NNA reported.

NNA conveyed a statement from the Lebanese Resistance saying that its fighters targeted a building used by the Israeli occupation in the Avivim settlement.

Lebanon has been experiencing daily military confrontations between the Israeli occupation and the Resistance in the southern regions and along the border with the occupied Palestinian territories since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza last October. (end)

ayb













MENAFN06082024000071011013ID1108521512