Sabbour-Enviro Alliance Secures Contract For Wastewater Treatment Projects In Gharbeya

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sabbour Consulting has announced the signing of a contract with the Gharbia Drinking Water and Sanitation Company to provide consultancy services, including design and supervision, for the of two wastewater in Tanta and another in Mit Badr Halawa. The project would be executed through an alliance with Enviro Consult.

Affiliated with the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater, the project is funded by the European (EIB). Hamdi Shata, Chairperson of the Gharbia Drinking Water and Sanitation Company, stated:“The alliance is set to execute projects under the program to improve water quality at the Kitchener Drain.”

Shata explained that the project includes detailed designs and supervision of the Tanta wastewater treatment plant, which has a capacity of 100,000 cubic meters per day, and the rehabilitation of the Mit Badr Halawa wastewater treatment plant, with a capacity of 5,000 cubic meters per day.

Omar Sabbour, CEO of Hussein Sabbour Consulting, commented:“Contracting for the designs and supervision of the Tanta and Mit Badr Halawa wastewater treatment plants, and cooperating with the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater, is a crucial step in expanding to execute larger projects in this field.”

Hisham Abdel Halim, Managing Director of Enviro Consult, highlighted that the Tanta wastewater treatment plant is a significant and essential project for Gharbeya and the Water and Sanitation Company. It is supervised by the largest engineering alliance among the three projects in the governorates of the republic, having a positive impact on the environment and surrounding areas.



