(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During a state visit, Chile's President Gabriel Boric and Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took a bold step by signing nearly twenty agreements.



Their primary focus was to establish a terrestrial trade route linking South America with Asian markets.



President Boric expressed their shared vision of tangible integration within their terms. They aim to build the Bi-Oceanic Corridor , a vast road designed to enhance trade significantly.



Speaking from La Moneda in Santiago, Boric highlighted the corridor's critical role in regional development. It promises closer ties with China, a key trading partner for both countries.



This infrastructure megaproject involves Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Chile. It will connect the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.







Starting in southern Brazil, the route will traverse Paraguay's Chaco region and pass through Argentina's provinces of Salta and Jujuy.



Eventually, it will reach northern Chile and its strategic ports at Antofagasta , Mejillones, and Iquique.



Boric noted recent progress and the need to intensify efforts with Argentina. He expressed confidence in the project's completion, prioritizing it alongside President Lula.



Lula underscored the mutual benefits, describing Chile as a gateway to Asian markets and Brazil to African markets.



The leaders also discussed their robust and friendly bilateral relations. Brazil is Chile's primary trade partner in Latin America and third globally.



Trade has grown 30% in the last five years, boosted by a new trade agreement. They explored enhancing tourism and trade opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Bridging Continents: Chile and Brazil Forge a Path to Connect South America with Asia

They also tackled shared challenges like organized crime and complex migration issues, agreeing on a cooperative approach.



Their discussions also covered global leadership in the G20 and UN Climate Change Conference.



They emphasized a collaborative approach to global challenges. During the visit, which included Brazilian officials and business leaders, 19 cooperation agreements were signed.



These span security, health, commerce, culture, science, tourism, and agriculture, reflecting a commitment to joint action against climatic emergencies.



Lula's visit began with a tribute to Chilean hero Bernardo O'Higgins. It included a tour of significant cultural sites, setting the stage for further collaboration.



This visit underscores the leaders' commitment to enhancing prosperity and upholding progressive, democratic values. These collaborative efforts forecast a connected, resilient, and prosperous South America.

MENAFN06082024007421016031ID1108520997