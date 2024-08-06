Moci Announces Recall Of Mercedes Benz C-Class, 2022 Model

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Nasser Bin Khaled and Sons Automobiles, Qatar's Mercedes dealership, has announced the recall of Mercedes Benz C-Class, 2022 model, as electric line screw connection of the pre-fuse box in the passenger footwell may have been tightened with insufficient torque causing increase in transitional resistance at this connection, which may increase the risk of fire.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The Ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department.