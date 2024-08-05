Thirty Former Presidents Demand Lula Condemn Venezuelan Election Results

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a striking move, former leaders from Latin America and Spain have collectively approached Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. They are urging him to adopt a firmer stance on Venezuela's integrity.



Signed by thirty ex-presidents, a letter highlights their appeal for Lula to reaffirm his "unwavering commitment to democracy and freedom," the very ideals cherished by his nation.



They also urge him to extend this support to Venezuela. These leaders argue that Venezuela's has been compromised.



In addition, they claim that state powers have allegedly been co-opted to serve Nicolás Maduro, who was declared the victor by Venezuela's National Electoral Council.



They contend that Maduro 's regime sidesteps electoral truth to cling to power while enforcing repressive state policies, infringing on human rights relentlessly.







Describing the situation as scandalous, the letter underscores that American and European countries are well aware of Maduro's government's actions.



"We ask nothing beyond what President Lula himself upholds in Brazil," the document asserts. The signatories are part of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA).

Global Support for Venezuelan Democracy

Notable among them are Mauricio Macri from Argentina, Mario Abdo from Paraguay, Felipe Calderón from Mexico, and Andrés Pastrana from Colombia.



In addition, they express themselves as the voice of a significant majority of Venezuelans.



They witness the suffering of their compatriots who endure imprisonment, torture, disappearances, and even death amid ongoing protests.



The letter also supports opposition candidate Edmundo González , who, according to records held by the opposition, won the election. These results were published online for global and local scrutiny.



To date, countries including Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay have recognized González's victory.



On Monday, González declared himself president of Venezuela, marking a pivotal call for a democratic transition in the nation.



The ex-leaders emphasize that Venezuela has every right to seek a transition towards democracy. They advocate for global awareness and action to support Venezuelan democracy.



