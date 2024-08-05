Southcoast Design Group Celebrates Award-Winning Student Housing Project At San Diego State University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tamara Romeo, CEO

- Tamara Romeo, CEO Southcoast Design GroupSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southcoast Design Group, a leading commercial interior design firm based in San Diego, proudly announces their recent accolade as part of the award-winning team behind the newly developed off-campus project at San Diego State University. The project, known as Stateside, has been recognized as the "Best New Boutique Development" in the prestigious 2024 Innovator Awards by Student Housing Business.Completed in August 2023, just in time for the fall semester, Stateside offers students an unparalleled living experience with its upscale boutique hotel ambiance, a blend of downtown cool and uptown sophistication. Southcoast Design Group spearheaded the interior design and furnishings, ensuring each space exudes luxury and comfort while fostering a vibrant student community."We are thrilled to be recognized for our work on the Stateside project," said Tamara Romeo, owner of Southcoast Design Group. "Our goal was to create a space that not only meets the functional needs of student housing but also provides a stylish and inspiring environment."The Stateside project was developed by Next Space Development in collaboration with Keith Henderson & Associates (Broker/partner). Their visionary approach and commitment to excellence were instrumental in bringing this project to life.Stateside's design features modern amenities and thoughtful touches that cater to the lifestyle of today's students. From sleek common areas to cozy private rooms, every detail was meticulously planned and executed to enhance the overall living experience.The recognition from Student Housing Business, featured in their May/June 2024 issue (page 64), highlights the innovative approach and excellence in design that Southcoast Design Group brings to every project. This accolade further cements their reputation as a premier interior design firm in San Diego and beyond.For more information about Southcoast Design Group and their award-winning projects, please visit**About Southcoast Design Group:**Southcoast Design Group, also operating under the DBA San Diego Office Design, is an award-winning commercial interior design firm specializing in creating dynamic and functional spaces. With a portfolio that spans office environments, medical and dental offices, multifamily living spaces, and student housing, Southcoast Design Group is known for their innovative designs and comprehensive project management services.**Press Contact:**Tamara RomeoSouthcoast Design Group & San Diego Office DesignPhone: (619) 610-9358Mobie: 858) 880-7202Email: ...

