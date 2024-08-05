The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Laura Gillihan Ulrich, MD As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Laura Gillihan Ulrich, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions in Leading Radiologist Specializing in Diagnostic and Women's Imaging.

Dr. Laura Gillihan Ulrich, a distinguished radiologist, is renowned for her expertise in diagnostic radiology, neuroradiology, and women's imaging, particularly breast imaging and mammographies. As a leading figure in her field, Dr. Ulrich operates a private practice dedicated to providing exceptional care to her patients.

With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Ulrich earned her Bachelor's degree and MD from the prestigious

Universidad Federada de Costa Rica. She furthered her training by completing a radiology residency at Texas Tech University/Drexel University and a fellowship in neuroradiology at the University of Maryland.

Dr. Ulrich's stellar qualifications include board certifications in radiology and

neuroradiology, along with ABR, CAQ, and MQSA certifications. She is recognized as a Fellow of esteemed organizations such as the American College of Radiology, American Board of Radiology, American Board of Neuroradiology, and Society of Breast Imaging.

Throughout her career, Dr. Ulrich has been guided by the mentorship of esteemed professionals such as Dr. Tommy

Cupplkes and Dr. Mark Baganz, whose wisdom and guidance have shaped her journey in radiology.

As a dedicated advocate for women's health, Dr. Ulrich is committed to leveraging her expertise to provide accurate and compassionate care to her patients. She remains at the forefront of advancements in diagnostic and women's imaging, ensuring the highest standards of healthcare delivery.

