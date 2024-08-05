Bangladeshi Protesters Storm Jatiya Sangsad, Loot Ganabhaban, Violence Erupts On Dhaka Streets WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladesh protest: Jubilant took to streets of Dhaka to celebrate the resignation of Hasina as the Prime of Bangladesh following weeks of deadly protests. However, an hour into the celebrations, protesters were seen vandalising Sheikh Mujib-ur-Rahman's statue, storming to Jatiya Sangsad (Bangladesh Parliament), Ganabhaban (Sheikh Hasina's residence).

The revelers looted Hasina's residence. They stole her sarees, raw fish from refrigerators, Dior Suitcase and many more. Social media footage captured scenes of chaos, including individuals stealing rugs, utensils, and even rummaging through office files.

Mob stormed the Jatiya Sangsad or Bangladesh Parliament . They were seen creating ruckus and also smoking inside the Parliament.

Some protestors were seen sitting on tables, taking pictures, and enjoying meals inside the palace, further highlighting the severity of the situation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's anti-discrimination movement coordinators on Monday called on students to ensure that no one gets an opportunity to "loot" in the situation arising in the country after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, urging them to protest peacefully till the desired goal is achieved.

Earlier in the day, Army chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that Hasina had resigned and an interim government was being formed.

He urged protesters to end the violence and vowed "justice" for all the people.

One of the coordinators of the anti-discrimination movement, Nahid Islam, asked students to ensure that no one gets the opportunity to "loot" in the current situation.

In an interview with Bengali-language news channel Channel 24 , which was published by the leading Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo, Islam said, "We have to protect our national wealth. No one should get a chance to loot on this occasion."

Appealing to the students to sit on the streets peacefully until the desired goal was achieved, he said that their movement's aim was to reform the oppressive system, among other things.

An outline of the interim government's structure will be announced later tonight at the Sark fountain in Karwan Bazar, the coordinators said.

Over 300 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government within a fortnight. The protesters demanded an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.