Gas Reserves In Europe's Underground Storage Facilities Are Approaching 86 Percent
Currently, the volume of natural gas reserves in underground gas
storage facilities in Europe has reached 85.7 percent,
Azernews reports.
According to the Gas Infrastructure Europe Association, as of
August 3, gas extraction from warehouses in the European Union
amounted to 18.5 million cubic meters, and gasification - 294
million cubic meters. Currently, 93.2 billion cubic meters (85.7
percent) of gas is stored in Europe's underground storage
facilities, which is 8.66 percent more than the average for the
same period of the last five years.
In July, the share of wind generation in European electricity
production fell to 11.56 percent, the lowest level since
mid-2023.
At the moment, the price of a thousand cubic meters of gas on
the London ICE exchange is about $406.
The Russian company Gazprom supplies 42.3 million cubic meters
of gas per day to Europe. Despite the war, this gas is supplied to
the "old continent" in transit from the territory of Ukraine. This
line remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to the
countries of Western and Central Europe after the failure of the
Nord Stream gas pipeline.
Also in June, the injection of liquefied natural gas from
terminals into the European gasification system fell to the lowest
level since November 2021 - 33 percent of the maximum capacity.
