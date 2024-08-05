EU Calls For Peaceful Transition Towards Democratic Govt In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The European Union called Monday for "calm and restraint" in Bangladesh, underlying "it is vital that an orderly and peaceful transition towards a democratically elected is ensured, in full respect of human rights and principles".

In a press statement, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that "the EU is saddened by the tragic loss of life during the protests in recent days".

Borrell stated that the EU "is closely monitoring the events unfolding in Bangladesh" calling for the immediate release of "those who have been arbitrarily detained should be released immediately".

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned today and fled Bangladesh after anti-government protests in which hundreds of people have been killed. The army said that an interim government would be formed today. (end)

