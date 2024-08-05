Targeting Vital Life-Saving Infrastructure Constitutes War Crime, Says EU Top Official

Amman, Aug. 5 (Petra) -- The European Union (EU) expressed its "grave concern" over the Israeli occupation's continued destruction of key civilian infrastructure, including the water in Rafah.In a statement on Monday, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that "targeting vital life-saving infrastructure constitutes a war crime."He expressed deep concern about the collapse of sanitation, solid waste management and systems, causing the spread of diseases, including polio, skin and respiratory infections, especially among children

