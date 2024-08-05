OP360 Named Among Cebu's Top 10 IT-BPM Companies For 2Nd Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OP360 - ITBPM Award Top 10 BPM Companies in Cebu

OP360 has been recognized by the Cebu IT-BPM as one of the Top 10 IT-BPM Companies, cementing the position as a leader in the Philippines' outsourcing industry.

- Tim Boylan, CEO and Founder

CEBY CITY, PHILIPPINES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the second year in a row, OP360 (OfficePartners360) has been recognized as one of the Top 10 IT-BPM Companies by the Cebu IT-BPM Organization (CIB.O), cementing the company's position as a strong leader in the Philippines' outsourcing industry.

Announced during the 2024 Transformation Summit at the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel Cebu, the award recognizes OP360 for its continued excellence and innovation in generating employment opportunities in Cebu and nearby provinces, further spurring economic progress in the Philippines.

“In our efforts to provide a better way to outsource for many of the world's big brands, we're proud to have created meaningful career opportunities for talented Cebuanos who share our passion for excellence in customer service,” said Tim Boylan, Founder and CEO at OP360.“This recognition proves that we're not just building a company, we're investing in communities and futures.”

Beyond business operations, OP360 has shown a strong commitment to education philanthropy . Since 2022, the company has adopted four local schools in Cebu province, providing financial grants totaling Php 5.2 million to improve educational resources and services for faculty and students.

The CIB.O's IT-BPM Industry Award Ceremony is considered the biggest local award-giving body in the industry, annually celebrating the contributions of prominent companies in the region. For its 2024 edition, OP360 joined 14 other industry players as awardees.

About OP360

OfficePartners360 (“OP360”) was founded in 2006 by experienced entrepreneurs as a relationships-first workforce partner. Fast forward to 2022, and we are a fast-growing full-service solutions provider with thousands of global employees and clients ranging from midsize corporations to Fortune 500 firms. Traits like resourcefulness, speed, and innovative problem-solving? We've got them. Entrepreneurship is in our DNA, and we are laser-focused on building and maintaining a transformative, high-performing culture.

We communicate effectively, care for our team (and the communities where they live and work), ensure rapid career development for our strong performers, and provide well above-the-norm compensation. Our long-term management retention rate is exceptional, and thanks to incredible people and progressive thought leadership, OP360 consistently provides a world-class customer experience. We have a unique perspective, helping clients focus on what matters, ultimately increasing shareholder value by reducing costs, improving SLAs, and growing top-line performance.

OP360 is an equal opportunity employer. We take and maintain affirmative action to advance diversity and nurture the inclusion of all employees. We adopt a no-tolerance policy on discrimination based on race, ethnicity, color, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, religion, disabilities, or any other legally protected status. OP360 considers qualifications, merit, and business needs in making all employment decisions.

