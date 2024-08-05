(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative methods, like submersible pumps on floating platforms, boost the reliability and durability of water management in mines. These advancements drive increased sales of vertical turbine pumps, supporting the market's substantial growth and expanding applications.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Insights (FMI), the global vertical turbine pump market is expected to grow significantly, with its size projected to reach USD 26.2 Billion by 2024 and surging at a CAGR of 5% to attain USD 44.9 Billion by 2034. These pumps are indispensable in various sectors due to their exceptional versatility and reliability. Critical for extracting water from deep sources, they ensure efficient transport over long distances and maintain consistent pressure in distribution networks.



Vertical turbine pumps are centrifugal pumps designed to move water from deep wells or reservoirs. They feature a series of impellers that are mounted on a vertical shaft, with each impeller boosting the water pressure progressively. These pumps are commonly used in municipal water systems, agricultural irrigation, industrial applications, and firefighting systems due to their efficiency in handling high-capacity water flow over long vertical distances.

Currently, the vertical turbine pump industry is experiencing a surge in demand driven by the increasing need for efficient water management solutions. Urbanization and population growth are putting pressure on municipal water supplies, necessitating the use of reliable and high-capacity pumps. Additionally, the agricultural sector is adopting advanced irrigation techniques, which rely heavily on these pumps for consistent water delivery. Technological advancements, such as the integration of smart sensors and IoT capabilities, are also becoming prevalent, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, which enhances pump efficiency and longevity.

Looking ahead, the vertical turbine pump market is poised for further growth, influenced by several key trends. One significant trend is the increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Manufacturers are developing pumps with improved energy efficiency to meet stringent environmental regulations and reduce operational costs. Renewable energy sources, such as solar power, are being integrated into pump systems to offer sustainable solutions for remote and off-grid areas. Furthermore, advancements in materials science are leading to the production of more durable and corrosion-resistant components, which extend the lifespan of the pumps and reduce maintenance needs.

While the future looks promising, the industry also faces challenges, such as the high initial costs of advanced pump systems and the need for skilled personnel for installation and maintenance. However, these challenges present opportunities for innovation. Companies are investing in research and development to create more cost-effective solutions and training programs to build a skilled workforce. The adoption of digital technologies and automation is also expected to streamline operations and reduce costs, making vertical turbine pumps more accessible to a broader range of industries. Overall, the vertical turbine pump market is set to evolve, driven by technological advancements and the growing emphasis on sustainable and efficient water management solutions.

“The global demand for turbine pumps is set to rise due to infrastructure investments and increased manufacturing needs. The use of simulation software, 3D printing, and CNC machining is revolutionizing pump design, enhancing efficiency and performance, and driving market growth.” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Vertical Turbine Pump Market:



ASEAN vertical turbine pump market to grow at a decent CAGR of 7% .

Vertical turbine pump market in Japan to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% .

Chinese market for vertical turbine pump industry is forecasted to surge at 6.2% CAGR .

The demand for vertical turbine pumps with heads ranging from 500 to 2000 m segment is projected to hold a significant share of 54.7% in 2024. In terms of the end-use industry, the oil and gas segment is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.



Competition Outlook:

Companies are acquiring small-scale firms to diversify their product offerings, enter new markets, and solidify their position in existing ones. This strategy allows them to reduce dependence on specific industries, thereby mitigating risks associated with economic fluctuations or regulatory changes.

Simultaneously, manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to innovate their in-house turbine pumps. By integrating sustainable practices into their production processes, they are appealing to eco-conscious consumers and enhancing their competitive edge in the market.

Key Manufacturers of the Vertical Turbine Pumps:



Grundfos Pumps Corporation

Pentair Aurora Pump

Simflo Pump

Process Systems

Neptuno Pumps Ltda

Sintech Precision Products Ltd.

Xylem

Flowserve

Ruhrpumpen

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

ITT INC.

Gusher Pumps

Hydroflo Pumps

Sulzer

Wilo Pump

CNP PUMPS INDIA PVT. LTD

C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited



Sulzer

Vertical Turbine Pump Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Head Type:



500 m

500 to 2000 m 2000 m and above



By Material Type:



Iron

Stainless Steel

Bronze Cast Iron Pumps

By Stage:



Single-stage Multi-stage

By Power Rating:



Low power (up to 1500 HP)

Medium power (1500 to 4000 HP) High power (4000 HP and above)



By End-use Industry:



Residential

Commercial

Agriculture

Firefighting

Municipal

Industrial



Chemicals



Pharmaceuticals



Oil and gas



Power generation



Cement Mining, and others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



