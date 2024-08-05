Ultra-High Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (Hcl) Gas Market To Reach USD 5.7 Billion By 2031, Expanding At A CAGR Of 5.4% TMR Report

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last year, several companies have announced new fabrication sites, especially in the U.S., India, and Europe. These announcements mark a significant growth in demand for ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas

global ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride gas market was valued at US$ 3.6 Bn in 2022. It is estimated to register a steady CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 5.7 Bn by the end of 2031, according to Transparency Market Research (TMR) , a leading global market research company.



Ultra-high Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market Key Insights



The market for ultra-high purity anhydrous HCl in India to ride on significant investments in semiconductor fabs

Funding through the CHIPS and Science Act to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. Production of anhydrous HC in Middle East & Africa to grow due to ongoing refinery projects

Asia Pacific Leading in Ultra-high Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) Gas Market Landscape with Significant Investments in Semiconductor Fabs in India

India is ramping up its semiconductor capabilities with significant investment in new semiconductor plants. In February 2024, The Government of India approved the establishment of three semiconductor plants in India.

Tata Electronics Private, a greenfield venture of the Tata Group, is tasked with setting up the semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., a Taiwan-based manufacturer of semiconductor products. The plant is expected to produce 48 million chips per day.

Surge in Investment in Domestic Semiconductor Production Fueling Demand for Ultra-high Purity Anhydrous HCl in North America

Emergence of COVID-19 led to a sudden and catastrophic shortage of semiconductors in many countries. The pandemic especially caused ripples across the supply chain in the U.S. The U.S.–China and Japan–Korea trade wars further created turbulence in the semiconductor market.

Chip shortage negatively affected several major industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, renewable energies, and home appliances.

Several countries that relied on chip imports and major chipmakers showed concerns over the effects geopolitical conflicts had on manufacturing and distribution. To overcome chip shortage, developing countries are now investing in domestic semiconductor factories. This is offering lucrative ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market opportunities to regional vendors.

Ultra-high purity anhydrous HCL is widely employed in the semiconductor industry in the production of high-quality silicon, a crucial component in the manufacturing of chips. As chip demand rises, countries around the world are supporting semiconductor production and innovation. This, in turn, is contributing to the rise in ultra-high purity anhydrous hydrogen chloride (HCl) gas market demand.

In the U.S., several semiconductor companies are receiving funds through the CHIPS and Science Act. The act includes US$ 39 Bn in subsidies for chip manufacturing in the country. Such subsidies have prompted anhydrous HCL manufacturers to expand their presence on U.S. soil.

In May 2024, Niacet Specialty Chemicals announced plans to invest US$ 50 Mn to expand its facility in Niagara Falls, New York. The anhydrous HCL manufacturer is seeking rapid expansion to meet the demand for critical substances for chip manufacturers' supply chains across defense and commercial industries.

Ultra-high Purity Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride [HCl] Gas

Market

