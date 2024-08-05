Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) Achieves Patent For Innovative In-Office Treatment, The PRM Protocoltm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pelvic Rehabilitation Logo

An innovative pelvic breakthrough for millions of patients suffering from chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis nationwide

- Allyson ShrikhandeWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), is thrilled to announce that they have been granted a patent for their groundbreaking in-office treatment, the PRM ProtocolTM . This proprietary, ultrasound-guided approach to the pelvis is the first of its kind in the country, solidifying PRM's position as a leader in pelvic pain treatment and lifelong endometriosis care.The patent, titled "Treatment of Neuromuscular Dysfunction," was issued under the number US 12,036,398 on July 16, 2024. The inventors, Allyson A. Shrikhande and Gautam V. Shrikhande, both from Palm Beach, FL, have revolutionized the treatment of chronic pelvic pain with their innovative protocol.The PRM ProtocolTM is a simple yet highly effective office-based procedure designed to alleviate the symptoms of chronic abdominal-pelvic pain, including pain related to endometriosis and pelvic floor muscle dysfunction. With a direct treatment of inflamed pelvic nerves and spastic pelvic muscles, the protocol addresses the root causes of these symptoms, providing much-needed relief to patients.Only about 1% of healthcare innovation and research is invested in female-specific conditions - this means entire conditions, such as endometriosis, which impacts 1 in 9, or pelvic pain, which affects 15% of women, are entirely left out. This patent is groundbreaking for the future of pelvic pain and women's healthcare."Our protocol consists of a series of pelvic nerve and muscle treatments aimed at reducing inflammation, alleviating nerve pain, and relieving pelvic floor muscle spasms," explains Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, co-inventor of the PRM ProtocolTM. "With the PRM ProtocolTM, we can reverse the inflammatory cascade caused by chronic pain conditions, reset the pelvic environment for pain-free living, and retrain the pelvic floor nerves and muscles for optimal functionality."Receiving a patent is a significant milestone for PRM, as it validates their innovative approach and establishes their procedure as a unique and protected method. This patent ensures that patients seeking treatment for chronic pelvic pain and endometriosis-related pain will have exclusive access to the PRM ProtocolTM, guaranteeing the most advanced and trusted care available."Our patented approach offers our patients exclusive access to a treatment that has been proven effective and innovative," says Dr. Gautam Shrikhande, co-inventor of the PRM ProtocolTM. "By targeting the root causes of pain, we are able to achieve better, long-lasting outcomes for our patients."With the PRM ProtocolTM, patients can expect proven outcomes, enhanced trust in the procedure's efficacy, and exclusive access to the most advanced treatment available. PRM is proud to offer this innovative solution to their patients nationwide and remains committed to providing exceptional care with the PRM ProtocolTM.For more information about Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine and the PRM ProtocolTM, please visit .# # #About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (“PRM”) is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

