(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dysrupt, a premiere agency, has acquired Half Past Nine, a specialized growth marketing and strategy services firm. The of this exceptional team expands Dysrupt's presence domestically and internationally accelerates its proficiency in consulting and media execution.

Foundationally, "Media execution is the heart of what we do," said Jarod Haness, Founder at Dysrupt. "We're proud to say that together with Half Past Nine we serve as a formidable force."

Continue Reading

Dysrupt acquires growth marketing firm Half Past Nine to create an exciting new marketing offering!

Post this

Dysrupt's strong position in entertainment and consumer marketing combined with Half Past Nine's specialized expertise in healthcare and software-as-a-service, solidifies Dysrupt as a leader across both consumer and business-to-business marketing.

"We couldn't be more energized to join the Dysrupt team. This acquisition allows us to provide an even better experience for our team and clients," says Kenneth Shen, CEO of Half Past Nine. "Our shared commitment to working at the intersection of data and media makes this union especially strong."

"Acquiring Half Past Nine aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the absolute best full-service agency experience," said Haness. "Half Past Nine's expertise and holistic approach will bolster our ability to serve a wider range of clients. Together, we will set new standards in the industry and continue to drive exceptional growth for the brands we support."

About Half Past Nine

Founded in 2019 by friends Kenneth Shen and Jenner Kearns, Half Past Nine quickly gained recognition for its integrated approach across marketing strategy, data science, and media. The award-winning firm worked exclusively with venture capital and private equity-backed companies across healthcare, technology, and e-commerce.

Half Past Nine's global client portfolio includes respected brands such as Tegria, Kate Farms, Boopos, and Intellect, backed by top investors such as Goldman Sachs, Kaiser Permanente, and Anthemis.

About Dysrupt

Dysrupt was founded by Jarod Haness and Nate Lorenzen, two media insiders who hail from Meta, Microsoft, Disney, and AOL.

Leading the charge in media, Dysrupt delivers triple-digit performance boosts for public and venture-backed companies with cutting-edge performance creative, mixed media modeling, and top-tier strategy and execution.

Discover more at dysrupt.

Looking Ahead

Half Past Nine's team joins Dysrupt, with Jenner Kearns serving as Head of Strategy and Revenue, ensuring a seamless transition and continued excellence in service delivery. Kenneth Shen serves as an advisor to the leadership team at Dysrupt.

SOURCE Dysrupt