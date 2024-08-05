Sightsavers India Launched Mobile Eye Health Van To Ensure Quality Eye Care In Remote Areas Of Bangalore

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, Karnataka. August 5th, 2024-Sightsavers India has recently received a donation of a Mobile Eye Van from Alcon (India), the global leader in eye care, to reach and provide access to eye care to the slum dwellers of urban Bangalore. This partnership is part of an ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by Alcon India, which is committed to helping people see brilliantly. The initiative aims to provide quality eye care services to approximately 7000 people in these underserved areas.



The Mobile Eye Health Van\'s inauguration took place at Bangalore Diabetes and Eye Hospital. It was attended by the esteemed Dr. Rajani, Deputy Director-Ophthalmology, Government of Karnataka, and Dr. Shamsundar, Joint Director NPCBVI, Government of Karnataka, along with distinguished guests, including Dr. Girish, District Leprosy Officer-BBMP.



The Mobile Eye Health Van addresses the significant barriers faced by individuals living in low-income areas in accessing quality eye care, including financial constraints and a lack of healthcare facilities nearby. Enabled with state-of-the-art technology like a Fundus Camera for diagnosing Diabetic Retinopathy and Glaucoma, slit lamp for diagnosing retinal diseases and teleconsultation facilities. The van will offer comprehensive eye exams, early detection of vision problems, and immediate treatment for common eye conditions. Patients will be referred to Shraddha Eye Clinic Trust for further treatment in case of major eye care diagnoses. Depending on the patient\'s socioeconomic status, the treatment will be free or subsidized.



This initiative will cover key areas within Bangalore, including Bangalore South, including HSR Layout, Madiwala, Koramangala, Kumaraswamy Layout, and Jayanagara; Bangalore North, including Abbigere, Amruthalli, Dasarahalli, Yelahanka, and Hebbal; Bangalore East, including Avalahalli, Dommasandra, and Bidarahalli; and Bangalore West, including Basaveshwaranagara, Chandra Layout, Kengeri, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Mathikere. By providing accessible and affordable eye care, the Mobile Eye Health Van will help reduce the prevalence of avoidable blindness and improve the overall quality of life for Bangalore\'s urban slum dwellers.



Amar Vyas, Country Head of Alcon India, expressed, \"Through our longstanding partnership with Sightsavers India, we are proud to unveil the Mobile Eye Health Van today. Its mission is to bring high-quality eye care to all corners of Bangalore, especially to remote areas, bringing our mission of helping people see brilliantly.\"



RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India, stated, \"Our Urban Eye Health Programme, dedicated to enhancing the eye health of underserved urban populations, is proud to launch a Mobile Eye Health Van in Bangalore. This initiative aligns with our mission to eliminate avoidable blindness and ensure equitable access to quality eye care for all.\"



Dr. Sri Ganesh of Shraddha Eye Care Trust added, \"We at Shraddha Eye Care Trust are honoured to partner with Sightsavers India and Alcon in launching the Mobile Eye Health Van in Bangalore. This mobile van will enable us to extend our reach even further, bringing essential eye care services directly to those who need them most.\"



The launch of the Mobile Eye Health Van is a significant step in improving eye health access in Bangalore, showcasing the commitment of both Alcon India and Sightsavers India to prevent avoidable blindness and promote eye health across India.





About Alcon



Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people\'s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care.





About Sightsavers India



Sightsavers India is a development organization committed to eliminating avoidable blindness and promoting equal opportunities for people with disabilities across India and has made significant strides in extending eye care services to underserved and rural areas. The organisation operates with a focus on sustainable, long-term impact by strengthening existing health systems. The organization collaborates closely with government agencies and local partners to enhance the capabilities of community organizations and to scale up operations for Eye Health, Social Inclusion, and Inclusive Education-the three core areas of work.





About Urban Eye Health Programme



Amrita Drishti or The Urban Eye Health Programme (UEH) is a comprehensive and sustainable eye health programme covering the urban slums of India. Sightsavers India works closely with the Ministry of Health and National Urban Mission and has integrated its UEH programme vision centres with the government\'s Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs). The programme also offers Mobile Van Services which makes available – Teleconsultation, Glaucoma and Diabetic Retinopathy screening, Portable Perimetry, Ready to Clip (R2R) glasses and spectacle sales.





About Shraddha Eye Care Trust



In India, millions face preventable blindness due to lack of access to eye care, particularly in rural regions. Shraddha Eye Care Trust, a charitable arm of Nethradhama Eye Hospital, is fighting to change this reality from more than 2 decades. Founded by Dr. Sri Ganesh, a passionate ophthalmologist, Shraddha brings sight-restoring care directly to underserved communities through free screenings, surgeries, vision centers and corrective spectacles. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to affordable treatment, Shraddha empowers individuals to reclaim their independence and build brighter futures.

