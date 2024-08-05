Micron Develops Industry’S First Pcie Gen6 Data Center SSD For Ecosystem Enablement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Micron's FMS 2024 presence highlights its AI product leadership in memory and storage from the data center to edge devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage - Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced it is the first to develop PCIe® Gen6 data center SSD for ecosystem enablement as part of a portfolio of memory and storage products to support the broad demand for AI. Addressing these demands, Raj Narasimhan, senior vice president and general manager of Micron's Compute and Networking Business Unit, will present a keynote at FMS titled,“Data is at the heart of AI: Micron memory and storage are fueling the AI revolution,” on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The session will focus on how Micron's industry-leading products are impacting AI system architectures while enabling faster and more power-efficient solutions to manage vast data sets.



At FMS, Micron will demonstrate that it is the first to develop a PCIe Gen6 SSD for ecosystem enablement, once again showcasing its storage technology leadership. By making this technology - which delivers sequential read bandwidths of over 26GB/s - available to partners, Micron is kickstarting the PCIe Gen6 ecosystem. This achievement builds on Micron's recent announcement of the world's fastest data center SSD, the Micron 9550, and further bolsters Micron's leadership position in AI storage.

As an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions that transform how the world uses information, Micron experts will be an integral part of the FMS 2024 sessions, including:



FMS featured keynote presentation: Data is at the heart of AI: Micron memory and storage are fueling the AI revolution: Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (Mission City Ballroom)

Analyzing workloads using storage as memory replacement for large model training: Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific time (Ballroom B)

Quantifying power efficiency with real workloads in the data center: Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific time (Ballroom B)

Power efficiency for NoSQL database: Thursday, Aug. 8, at 9:45 a.m. Pacific time (Ballroom G)

MLPerfTM Storage - Does emulated AI training IO really represent the real workload?: Thursday, Aug. 8, at 12:10 p.m. Pacific time (Ballroom B)

What can storage do for AI?: Thursday, August 8, at 12:10 p.m. Pacific time (Ballroom E)

Characterizing data ingest for deep learning recommendation model training: Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1:25 p.m. Pacific time (Ballroom D) PCIe Gen6 electrical consideration and characterization for HVM SSDs: Thursday, August 8, at 1:25 p.m. Pacific time (Ballroom G)

Micron products and technologies at FMS 2024:

Visit Micron at booth #107 on the show floor at the Santa Clara Convention Center from Aug. 6 – 8 to experience interactive touch-screen kiosks and physical displays showcasing Micron products and technologies across AI for the data center and PCs, mobile and consumer devices, along with automotive and industrial offerings.

Newly announced products and technologies:



MRDIMM: Highest-performance, lowest-latency main memory for data centers

Micron 9550 NVMe SSD: The world's fastest data center SSD

Micron 2650 NVMe SSD: Best-in-class user experience Micron G9 TLC NAND: The world's fastest TLC NAND shipping in an SSD

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities - from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2024 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Micron Media Relations Contact Kelly Sasso Micron Technology, Inc. +1 (208) 340-2410 ...