Arrive AI Bolsters Its Team With 2 World-Class Additions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former Elevance CFO John Gallina and former Carmel, Ind. Mayor Jim Brainard add international heft to company leadership

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive AI, the inventor of the nation's first smart mailbox platform, today announced that John Gallina , former Executive Vice President and Chief Officer of Elevance Health, and Jim Brainard , former mayor of Carmel, Ind., have joined the company. Gallina joined the board of directors and will chair the Audit Committee, and Brainard will lead the company's municipal partner development efforts.

John Gallina

Jim Brainard

"We are elated to have both of these impressive leaders join our team," said Arrive AI CEO Dan O'Toole. "As we continue to work toward scaling our products, developing our platform and entering the public company arena, their insights and connections will be invaluable."

Gallina served as EVP and CFO at Elevance Health, from 2016 - 2023, and as Special Advisor to the CEO until his retirement in early 2024. He spent nearly 30 years with the company, formerly known as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Wellpoint, holding several key management and executive positions throughout his tenure.

Elevance Health reached No. 20 on the Fortune 500 under Gallina's leadership, boasting a $123 billion market cap

and is the largest U.S. health insurance company based on membership.

Arrive AI's smart mailbox platform could help healthcare organizations improve safety, reduce risk of contamination and increase efficient deliveries on hospital campuses, for pharmacy deliveries and between medical facilities.

"The Arrive AI platform offers tremendous potential for the healthcare industry, and I'm pleased to help expand its reach," Gallina said.

Brainard, who Governing Magazine described as "maybe the country's most prominent suburban mayor," transformed the City of

Carmel in his 28-year tenure. Under his leadership, the city tripled in size, to more than 100,000, and is consistently ranked as one of the best places to live.

"Arrive AI has a transformative platform that I think mayors across America will want to see in their communities. I'm looking forward to introducing them to it," Brainard said.

O'Toole hopes to place Arrive smart mailboxes across the U.S. and internationally. Ancillary benefits of the mailboxes include giving emergency responders a beacon to find those in need of fire, police or medical help. Support from government leaders would help smooth installation of the units in commercial as well as residential and multifamily housing areas.

"As Arrive AI looks to enter the public market via the Nasdaq, continuing to attract world-class leadership is paramount, and we've just achieved that with these two superstars," O'Toole said.

Gallina and Brainard began working with Arrive AI on August 1.

About Arrive AI:

Arrive AI 's patented Mailbox-as-a-Service ("MaaS") platform makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless through the use of artificial intelligence, leveraging climate-assisted cargo space, smart alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to secure the last inch of the last-mile for all shippers, delivery services and autonomous delivery networks. Media contact: Cheryl Reed, [email protected] or 317-446-5240.

