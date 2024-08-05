More than 30 get murdered in beach assault in East Somalia

(MENAFN) On Friday evening, a tragic attack on Lido Beach in Mogadishu, Somalia, resulted in the deaths of over 30 people, with dozens more injured. The popular seaside destination, frequented by locals, was targeted by a group of attackers consisting of four gunmen and a bomber.



The assault commenced with a suicide bomber detonating an explosive device near the Beach View Hotel, followed by indiscriminate gunfire from the assailants. Witnesses reported seeing the suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest moments before the blast. The subsequent gunfire led to chaos and panic among the crowd. Videos circulating on social media platforms show scenes of bodies scattered on the beach and people fleeing the scene in terror.



Police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan confirmed that the attackers were neutralized by security forces, who also detained a suspected accomplice attempting to escape in a car laden with explosives. During the confrontation, one soldier lost his life.



The attack, which claimed at least 32 civilian lives and left 63 others wounded, was attributed to the militant group Al-Shabaab, which has ties to Al-Qaeda. The group claimed responsibility for the assault through a radio station affiliated with them.



In response to the violence, the Somali government convened an emergency meeting late Friday, attended by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and senior security officials. President Mohamud called for enhanced security measures and strategies to safeguard civilians from future terrorist incidents.

