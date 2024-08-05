عربي


SEXY Photos: Bong Beauty Mouni Roy Oozes HOTNESS In Saree; Flaunts Curves [PICTURES]

8/5/2024 8:23:59 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mouni Roy, a prominent Indian actress, has captivated audiences with her remarkable performances across television and film. From her breakout role in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" to her bollywood debut in "Gold," Roy's versatility and elegance have earned her a significant place in the entertainment industry. Beyond acting, she is a noted fashion icon and philanthropist

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy also did a remarkable work in Aya Mukherjee's passion project 'Brahmastra' starring beside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others


SEXY Photos: Bong Beauty Mouni Roy Oozes HOTNESS In Saree; Flaunts Curves [PICTURES] Image

Television Breakthrough: Mouni Roy gained widespread recognition for her role as Krishna Tulsi in the popular TV show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." Her portrayal of a strong and ambitious character made her a household name

Career Evolution: After her success on TV, Mouni transitioned to Bollywood, debuting in "Gold" (2018) alongside Akshay Kumar. Her performance as a supportive wife in the sports drama showcased her versatility and earned critical acclaim

Mouni Roy

Dance Skills: Mouni's background in classical dance is evident in her performances. Trained in Kathak, she has used her dance skills in various music videos and stage performances, adding a unique flair to her roles

Mouni Roy

Fashion Icon: Known for her impeccable style, Mouni Roy is a fashion icon in the industry. Her bold and elegant fashion choices have made her a favorite on red carpets and fashion events, often setting trends with her outfits

Mouni Roy

Philanthropy: Mouni actively participates in charitable activities. She supports causes related to education, healthcare, and women's empowerment, using her platform to raise awareness and contribute to social welfare

Mouni Roy

Music Videos: Mouni has made notable appearances in several music videos, including "Gali Gali" and "Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai." Her presence in these videos has added significant popularity and viewership

