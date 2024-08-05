PUMA Middle East Unveils New Al-Hilal FC 2024-2025 Home And Away Kits Celebrating The Club's Legacy, Heritage, And Saudi Arabian Landscapes

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The new kits feature cutting-edge sports Ultraweave making them more breathable, flexible and the lightest weight on the pitch.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – August, 2024: As part of the ongoing partnership with Al-Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia's most successful club, global sports giant PUMA proudly unveils the new 2024-2025 collection of kits for the club. The collection includes home and away kits launching on July 23rd, and a third kit debuting later in August, all uniquely designed to reflect the club's legacy and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's unparalleled landscapes.

The new kits are to be worn by star players like Neymar Jr., Mitrovic, Ruben Neves, Salem Al-Dawsari, and Sergej Milinković-Savić. The home kit, featuring iconic three shades of blue, aims to convey a sense of belonging and unity among players and fans, highlighting the club's achievements across three categories of championships. The away kit, continuing the iconic blue detailing, features a light grey color symbolic of Saudi's landscapes and outdoors.

The new collection of Al-Hilal FC kits features advanced sports technology for peak performance on the pitch. The Authentic jersey – for players, crafted with PUMA's ULTRAWEAVE fabric, offers a 4-way stretch design that reduces weight and friction and includes dryCELL technology to keep players sweat-free. The Replica jersey – available to consumers, also featuring dryCELL sweat-wicking technology, ensures comfort in intense conditions. Both jerseys are made from recycled polyester, supporting PUMA's commitment to sustainability.

Commenting on the kit release, PUMA Middle East Managing Director Taner Seyis shared:“We are always thrilled to work on different initiatives and releases with Al-Hilal FC. This partnership allows us to collaborate, innovate further, and highlight our brand's commitment to advancing sports with the region's leading club, within a market that has a thriving passion for sports and a deep sense of national pride. We look forward to all the upcoming initiatives resulting from this exciting partnership.”

Al-Hilal FC Chairman Fahad bin Nafil added:“Our partnership with PUMA continues to bring exciting and innovative initiatives to the football club as we work together to elevate sports culture to new heights in the Kingdom, with Al-Hilal at the forefront. PUMA has been a steadfast ally, championing sports and football in the region. We are thrilled to collaborate with a global brand that integrates inspiration, innovation, and creativity into each piece created for our valued athletes and team.”

The new Al-Hilal FC kits will be available at PUMA stores, PUMA, the Al-Hilal store, Blu store and select retailers starting July 23rd. As Al-Hilal FC embarks on a new season with its distinct kits, both entities remain committed to continuous innovation and prosperity in their joint initiatives, highlighting their dedication to sport and football excellence.

PUMA:

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

AL-HILAL:

Al-Hilal Saudi Club, founded in Riyadh on 16 October 1957, is the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia with 69 championships. Domestically, Al-Hilal holds a record 19 Saudi League titles, a record 13 Crown Prince Cup titles, a record 6 Saudi Federation Cup titles, eleven King Cup titles, a record four Super Cup titles, as well as the Saudi Founder's Cup. Internationally, Al-Hilal also holds the record for the most continental trophies in Asia with eight trophies; including a record the AFC Champions League in 1991, 2000, 2019 and 2021, the Asian Cup Winners Cup in 1997 and 2002, and the Asian Super Cup in 1997, 2000. Al-Hilal was officially titled“Asia's Club of the Century” by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics in 2009, and also awarded“Asia's Club of the Decade” from 2001 to 2010 by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics in 2012, nicknamed Asia's Leader, is the Asian club with the most number of FIFA Club World Cup qualification with five times in 2001, 2019, 2021, 2022, & 2025, and holds the most number of Club World Cup participation with three times in 2019, 2021, & 2022, and finished runner-up in the last edition. Moreover, Al-Hilal has won seven official titles in the regional level including 4 Arab titles, 2 Gulf titles, and Saudi-Egyptian Super Cup