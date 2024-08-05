Chicago Embraces The First Automated Device For Detecting All Three Common Skin Cancers As Rollout Begins In Illinois

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Brian Hollett, MD, Chief Medical Officer

SHIFT, a Chicago-Based Concierge Practice, Receives DermaSensor's AI-powered Spectroscopy Technology

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After receiving FDA clearance earlier this year, DermaSensor , Inc. has begun the highly anticipated rollout of its AI-powered spectroscopy device across the country. Among the first early adopters of this groundbreaking is SHIFT , a renowned concierge medicine practice based in Chicago, Illinois.“At SHIFT, we prioritize high-quality, personalized care. The applied A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) technology in DermaSensor enhances our ability to evaluate skin lesions for prompt detection of cancer and heightened clinical decision-making. We are proud to be the first medical practice in the northern half of the United States to offer this innovative solution, and we are confident it will make a profound impact on our approach to skin health", stated Dr. Brian Hollett, MD, Chief Medical Officer at SHIFT.One out of five people by the age of 70 will have had some type of skin cancer in their life. With an estimated 5.5 million new cases each year*, the annual cost of treating skin cancers in the U.S. is estimated at $8.1 billion.“I am excited to be part of the rollout of our AI-powered spectroscopy device. This cutting-edge technology, now embraced by esteemed practices like SHIFT, is poised to revolutionize skin care assessment. We are delighted to partner with SHIFT in their commitment to delivering personalized and transformative care to their valued members," stated Ruth Stachura, National Sales Director at DermaSensor.DermaSensor, the first automated device for all three common skin cancers, uses AI-powered spectroscopy to non-invasively scan skin lesions to detect properties consistent with malignancy at a cellular and subcellular level. The intuitive handheld device provides an immediate, objective result.About DermaSensorDermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip all physicians for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld tool that uses spectroscopy and algorithms to test skin lesions for cancer in seconds. It is currently FDA Cleared, CE Marked, and is available for sale in the U.S.About ShiftSHIFT is a Chicago-based concierge medicine practice that offers healthcare services in a patient-centered, membership-based model. SHIFT is a passionate team composed of board-certified physicians, registered dietitians, and physical therapists who are committed to providing a more intelligent and effective approach to personalized healthcare. SHIFT primary care physicians take a transformative approach to medicine by offering a personalized set of services to meet each Member's needs. Each aspect of SHIFT's service – from comprehensive physicals and concierge medicine to one-on-one expert consultations and plans of care – is based on proven medical advancements and designed to help Members achieve their personal health goals. Members work in partnership with their team of physicians, dietitians, and physical therapists to create and integrate customized, science-based, and sustainable lifestyle plans. The SHIFT Primary Care Membership can be customized with additional offerings, such as specialized diagnostic testing, expert nutrition coaching, and fitness and recovery services. SHIFT services are built for busy professionals and people who want to improve health and performance. Employers engage SHIFT when they want to promote organizational excellence by building healthier teams.*Source:

