ASE Closes Down 0.23 Percent

Amman, Aug 5 (Petra) -- The Amman (ASE) closed Monday's trading session down 0.23 percent at 2,375 points.A total of 4 million shares changed hands with a of about JD6.9 million through 2,146 transactions.Of the companies listed on the ACE index, 27 saw an increase, 32 dropped and 25 were unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.