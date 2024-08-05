Irbid's Export Growth Surges With Increased Certificate Values In July

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, August 5 (Petra) -- The Irbid Chamber of has reported a significant uptick in export activity, with the total value of certificates of origin issued in July reaching $127.4 million.This represents a 3.7% increase over the $122.7 million recorded in the same month last year, reflecting the region's robust economic momentum.In July, the chamber issued 1,552 certificates of origin, a substantial rise from the 1,268 certificates issued during the same period last year, indicating a thriving export sector.The knitwear and leather sector remained the dominant force in Irbid's export market, contributing $115.430 million and experiencing steady growth of 0.8%. The therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector saw an impressive surge of 129.2%, reaching $4.281 million, underscoring the sector's expanding footprint.Meanwhile, the food supplies sector added $3.300 million to the export tally. Other sectors contributing to the export mix included chemicals, cosmetics, engineering, electrical, mining, construction, packaging, paper, cardboard, and plastics.Al-Hassan Industrial City emerged as the powerhouse of export activity, accounting for over 94% of total exports as documented by the certificates of origin. In contrast, Cyber City contributed just under 6% of the total export value.Hani Abu Hassan, President of the Irbid Chamber of Industry, highlighted the pivotal role of the therapeutic, medical supplies, and food industries in driving the overall growth of the region's exports. These sectors, showing dynamic performance and varied growth rates, constituted approximately 96.6% of the total value of certificates of origin.Abu Hassan noted that exports from the Irbid Chamber of Industry experienced an impressive 82% year-on-year growth in July, climbing to approximately $10.2 million compared to $5.5 million in the previous year.This remarkable increase underscores Irbid's growing significance as a key player in Jordan's export landscape.