The Quest For Clean Water In New York Starts At Home

a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says that homeowners can help to improve the water in their neighborhoods by considering what they're flushing down their drains and leaving on their lawns.

"When we think of water quality, we're often more concerned about what's coming into our home, but if we want to keep water safe for our neighbors, we need to watch what we put down our drains and in our yards," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Only about 3% of the water on Earth is fresh water, and only about half of that can be used for drinking water. By doing a few small things, we can help ensure our descendants have fresh water for years to come."

In 2005, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the United Nations declared August as National Water Quality Month to promote the conservation of natural water sources and ensure clean drinking water. Petri said that New Yorkers should think about clean water every month.

"Every summer, we get health advisories about our beaches and warnings about other water quality concerns," he said. "While we can't solve all of these problems as homeowners, there are things we can do to help."

Petri said homeowners can:



Reduce lawn chemicals. Residents should reduce the use of fertilizer and pesticides and use safe lawn chemicals when they have to treat their lawns. He also said that homeowners should avoid mowing near rivers and streams to allow a natural protective buffer of tall grasses, shrubs and trees to grow.

Watch what is poured down the drain: Homeowners should avoid putting cleaning products, medications and other harmful substances down the drain because they can end up in the groundwater. Many municipalities have hazardous waste collection sites, and homeowners should call their local waste collection departments to find out more.

Dispose of waste properly. Don't throw trash or pet waste in the street or down storm drains.

Keep storm drains clean. Regularly cleaning storm drains to ensure they aren't clogged with hazardous debris can help groundwater stay safe. Conserve rainwater. Using rain barrels to water the lawn ensures that the water in your yard comes from natural sources.

"Water is our most precious natural resource," Petri said. "While we certainly want clean water coming into our houses, it's our responsibility to help ensure that the water that's leaving our homes doesn't put any undue burden on water treatment plants or the environment."

