Kuwait FM, Oman Amb. Discuss Ties, Ways To Bolster Them

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Monday Oman's Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Al-Kharousi. During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as exploring ways to strengthen cooperation in fields of common interests. (end) ahm

