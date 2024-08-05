Yemen's Houthis Claim Downing U.S. Drone, Attacking Ship
SANAA, Aug 5 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis, said yesterday, it shot down a U.S. drone, over northern Saada province, and launched a ballistic missile at a ship in the Gulf of Aden.
Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, claimed, the drone was downed by a locally-made missile, in retaliation for“American-British aggression” against Yemen, adding that, this was the seventh U.S. drone they had shot down since the Israel-Palestine conflict began. The U.S. military has yet to comment on the Houthis' claims.
Sarea also asserted that, the Houthis had fired several ballistic missiles at a ship named“Groton” in the Gulf of Aden. He vowed to escalate attacks on Israel until the siege on Gaza is lifted.
The Groton vessel, a Liberia-flagged container ship, reported it was attacked twice on Saturday in the Gulf of Aden, with no damage or injuries caused during the attacks, according to maritime authorities.– NNN-SABA
