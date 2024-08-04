Up To 70% Off Sale, Celebrating ZEELOOL 7Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZEELOOL 7th Anniversary 2024

Up to 70% off Frames

Frame Down to $0

7th Anniversary Coupons

Get $3 Coupon by Sharing with 3 People

Marking seven years of style and customer satisfaction, ZEELOOL launches its 7th Anniversary with a limited-time sale. Enjoy savings on frames, up to 70% off.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Special Offers Include:Up to 70% off Frames and 18% off the entire order:ZEELOOL provides a diverse selection of eyewear options for both women and men. Their collection includes a variety of frames, from classic and sophisticated to modern and trendy designs. Customers can find discounts of up to 70% on selected items.Benefit from exclusive 7th Anniversary Coupons:For orders over $29, receive a 10% discount.Save 15% on purchases over $89.Enjoy an 18% discount on orders exceeding $199.Get $3 Coupon by Sharing with 3 People$7 Off for New Members:New members receive a warm welcome with $7 off sitewide, allowing them to explore extensive eyewear selection while enjoying significant savings.Frame Down to $0! Limited Time Offer:During ZEELOOL's 7th anniversary event, customers can select frames from the glasses collection and receive them at no cost. The prices of the selected items have been discounted to $0 for this promotional period.The ZEELOOL 7th Anniversary Sale is a limited-time event running from July 26th to August 15th, 2024. Customers can explore these exceptional deals at zeelool while they last. With a vast selection of stylish frames, eyeglasses, and sunglasses, coupled with outstanding customer service, ZEELOOL empowers individuals to express their unique style and enhance their vision.ZEELOOL's product offerings include a range of frames, each with a unique design. The company's 7th anniversary marks a milestone, both in its success and in the continued support from its users over the years.About ZEELOOL GlassesSince its founding in 2017, Zeelool has been committed to providing high-quality, stylish eyewear at affordable prices. With a varied selection of glasses for women, men, and children, Zeelool ensures that everyone can find the perfect pair to enhance their unique style. The brand's elegant and empowering tone shines through its products, inspiring customers to view each purchase as a means of self-expression.

kelly li

ZEELOOL VISION GROUP

+1 302-990-0619

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

ZEELOOL 7TH ANNIV GIFT PACK GIVEAWAY