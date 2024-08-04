Netskope Security Service Edge To Be Offered By Managed Service Provider Softbank Corp.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership will cater to small and medium-sized businesses looking to benefit from

Netskope's world class technology

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Netskope , a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), has today announced

a Managed (MSP) agreement with SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"). This MSP agreement is only granted to partners with excellent delivery capabilities, and the partnership will see Netskope's Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) solution provided to Japanese enterprises. The partnership is the first of its kind for Netskope in Japan and marks a significant milestone in the American company's expansion in the market.

For decades SoftBank has provided essential telecommunications services, and in recent years has successfully built upon that heritage to provide innovative technology services to help the strategic digitization of enterprise businesses and society. The partnership will leverage Netskope's SSE leadership and global security private cloud NewEdge , along with SoftBank's extensive established relationships with Japanese businesses, supporting the strategic digitization of society through innovative solutions.

The Netskope One platform

provides granular visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. SSE is a cloud-native security stack which provides Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Data Loss Prevention (DLP), along with threat protection and full integration with networking technologies. In 2024, Netskope was recognized for the third year in a row as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE) .

SoftBank's fully managed Netskope Intelligent SSE service is an expansion of a successful partnership which first started in 2023. To promote adoption among a wide range of businesses, including large corporations as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, SoftBank has recently strengthened their service delivery system, including the development of engineers to execute the MSP agreement. The service includes comprehensive support for customers' cloud security, data protection, and compliance measures, which are provided in addition to the security monitoring already available through SoftBank's existing managed security services.

Hironori Nakano, Vice President, Enterprise Product & Business Strategy Division, SoftBank Corp., stated, "We are delighted to announce that we can now offer Netskope's SSE solution as a managed service provider. As the demand for digitization grows, driven by cutting-edge technology such as Generative AI, the importance of SSE in enabling secure cloud utilization also grows. We are confident that our work with Netskope will further improve our service to a wide range of customers together."

Jin Ichiro Daikoku, Country Manager of Netskope Japan, stated, "To have a company of SoftBank's caliber offer our platform as a managed service is a testament to the industry recognition and technology leadership. By combining SoftBank's strong customer base with Netskope's innovative security solutions, we are confident that we can deliver the value of cloud security to more customers. In particular, we will also be able to offer fully managed security services to small and medium-sized enterprises."

