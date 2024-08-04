Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3169246 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attack in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, that killed and injured tens of innocents.
3169316 AMMAN -- Jordan Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said the assassination of the head of the Political bureau of the Palestinian Movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was and is an escalation step that constitutes a violation of international and humanitarian law.
3169298 CAIRO -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has affirmed that Turkiye and Egypt share same views on the need to end the war in Gaza and establish peace in the region through a two-state solution.
3169307 NEW DELHI -- Death toll in the devastating landslides that hit southern Indian state of Kerala on Sunday rose to 369 as search for 206 missing continued. (end)
mb
MENAFN04082024000071011013ID1108515975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.